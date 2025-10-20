Skip to main content
Streaming on Strib Varsity: Football section tournaments begin Tuesday

Minnesota’s Class 5A, Section 5 and Class 4A, Section 5 football tournaments will be streamed live, exclusively on Strib Varsity.

Follow football postseason action on Strib Varsity and see which teams from Class 5A, Section 5 and Class 4A, Section 5 make the state tournament. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota high school football postseason begins Tuesday with section quarterfinals, and Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers can catch some of the action live on stribvarsity.com.

Every game in the Class 5A, Section 5 and Class 4A, Section 5 tournaments will be streamed exclusively on Strib Varsity and available for replay afterward. The winners of Tuesday’s quarterfinals will move on to Saturday’s semifinals; championship games are Oct. 31, determining which teams advance to the state tournament.

All of Strib Varsity’s livestreams can be found here. Specific links to each game are listed below.

Class 5A, Section 5

Quarterfinals: Tuesday

No. 5 Bloomington Kennedy at No. 4 Minneapolis Washburn, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Watch the game live here

Semifinals: Saturday

No. 3 Minneapolis Southwest at No. 2 St. Louis Park, noon Saturday

Winner of Bloomington Kennedy/Minneapolis Washburn at No. 1 Bloomington Jefferson, noon Saturday

Final: Friday, Oct. 31

TBD vs. TBD, Oct. 31

Class 4A, Section 5

Quarterfinals: Tuesday

No. 5 Minneapolis Roosevelt at No. 4 Richfield, 5 p.m. Tuesday: Watch the game live here

No. 6 Minneapolis South at No. 3 St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (SMB), 6 p.m. Tuesday: Watch the game live here

No. 7 DeLaSalle at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Watch the game live here

Semifinals: Saturday

Winner of Minneapolis Roosevelt/Richfield at No. 1 Holy Angels, noon Saturday

Winner of Minneapolis South/SMB vs. winner of DeLaSalle/Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Saturday

Final: Friday, Oct. 31

TBD vs. TBD, Oct. 31

