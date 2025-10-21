Skip to main content
Streaming on Strib Varsity: Class 6A football state tournament starts Friday

Watch Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Edina play in Class 6A’s first round on Friday, only on Strib Varsity.

Maple Grove's James Engle gains yardage against Minnetonka on Oct. 15. Both teams' first-round playoff games will be streamed on Strib Varsity on Friday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

As other teams face off within their sections for a state tournament berth, football programs in Class 6A are already seeded and playing in a 32-team state tournament bracket. Select games in the first two rounds will be streamed live on Strib Varsity and available for replay after.

Watch these first-round matchups on Friday:

The bracket was released Thursday, with Maple Grove, Centennial, Rosemount and Forest Lake earning No. 1 seeds. The winners of Friday’s games will advance to the second round on Oct. 31.

  • The Class 5A, Section 5 and Class 4A, Section 5 football tournaments are also being streamed on Strib Varsity. Read more here.

Randy Shaver will cover all of the first-round action on “Strib Varsity Live” on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

All of Strib Varsity’s livestreams can be found here.

Star Tribune staff

