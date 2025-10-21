The room connected to Ethan Glynn’s bedroom is a teenager’s dream. There is a poker table, gaming system, a place to store snacks and a wall of TV screens capable of showing four games simultaneously.

Glynn looks around the room and calls himself “grateful.”

“There are people in a lot worse situations than me,” he said.

Three years after a ninth-grade football collision left him paralyzed from his shoulders down, Glynn’s outlook remains upbeat and optimistic. He refuses to let his circumstances prevent him from living a full and adventurous life.

He went scuba diving in the Cayman Islands.

He hosts poker night with his friends every Saturday.

He studies video of Bloomington Jefferson’s football opponents and files a scouting report that is distributed to players.

He started a foundation with his parents, Corey and Cassidy, that supports people who have experienced a life-changing event.