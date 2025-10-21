Skip to main content
Meet the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota boys soccer team

We worked with coaches, studied statistics and pondered team results to narrow the list of talented players to 25.

Boys soccer illustration
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The boys soccer state tournaments kick off this week, and some of Minnesota’s top players will soon be lifting coveted trophies on the turf of U.S. Bank Stadium. Other talented players have already hung up their cleats this fall.

There’s no shortage of talent across the state’s boys soccer teams. We’ve narrowed it down to a list of 25 top student-athletes that we call the All-Minnesota Team.

We consulted coaches about players at the top of their conferences and classes and considered team and individual success to put together our non-exhaustive group of honorees (shown in alphabetical order).

Though statistics are updated through section tournaments, players were selected at the start of the postseason.

Clockwise from top left: David Carter (John Marshall), Alex Albright (Minnetonka), Landon Bell (Blake), Ethan Brown (Rosemount) and Wyatt Anderson (Buffalo). (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Alex Albright

Minnetonka • senior • goalkeeper

Lake Conference coaches voted Albright as their top keeper. Albright, confidently claiming ownership of his box in the air, posted six shutouts and nine one-goal games for the Skippers.

Wyatt Anderson

Buffalo • senior • defender

At center back, Anderson led a Bison defense that remained undefeated through its Lake Conference schedule and hasn’t conceded more than one goal in a game since August, returning to state for the first time since 2004.

Landon Bell

Blake • senior • forward

Bell adds physicality and pace to the Blake front line and can whip dangerous passes and long throw-ins into attacking areas. He scored 11 goals and recorded a team-high 11 assists for the IMAC champions.

Ethan Brown

Rosemount • senior • midfielder

The South Suburban Conference Player of the Year can rip a dangerous long-range shot, scoring half of the Irish’s 24 goals this season as they reached their section title game.

David Carter

Rochester John Marshall • senior • goalkeeper

Carter is the 6-foot-6 wall in net for the Rockets, who lifted the program’s sole Big Nine Conference trophy for the first time in 29 seasons. Carter saved a reported 96% of shots faced as the Rockets posted 14 shutouts this season, including nine straight.

Clockwise from top left: Billy Cornett (Cretin-Derham Hall), Elan Choudry (Breck), Prince Crawford (Osseo), Nolan Crane (Minneapolis Southwest) and Andreas Engle (Edina). (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Elan Choudry

Breck • senior • midfielder

Even when dropping back into more of a defensive midfield role, Choudry was Breck’s go-to for goals, with a team-high 16, and assists, with a team-high seven.

Billy Cornett

Cretin-Derham Hall • senior • defender/midfielder

Aside from playing a key role in the Raiders’ 10 shutouts, Cornett frequently sprang the counterattack at the holding midfield role for this top Class 2A squad. He hits well-placed headers and led the team in scoring, with six goals.

Nolan Crane

Minneapolis Southwest • senior • midfielder

Crane earned nods from opposing coaches as the Minneapolis City Conference’s top player this year, a consistent attacking presence for the City Conference champions.

Prince Crawford

Osseo • senior • midfielder

The speedy midfielder’s team-high 14 goals helped the Orioles record their most regular-season wins in nearly two decades.

Andreas Engle

Edina • senior • midfielder

A Harvard commit, Engle was voted the top field player in the Lake Conference by its coaches, netting six goals and four assists as the Hornets qualified for Class 3A state.

Clockwise from top left: Michael Hernandez Ruiz (Simley), Elvis Hernandez Paz (Simley), Thomas Hopkins (Holy Angels), Elijah Jensen (Minnehaha Academy) and Sidiiq Farah (Pelican Rapids). (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sidiiq Farah

Pelican Rapids • senior • defender

As Pelican Rapids reached its Class 1A, Section 8 championship, Farah shut down opposing forwards as a center back or shifted up to bag one of his team-high 12 goals.

Elvis Hernandez Paz

Simley • senior • midfielder

One of the most well-rounded players in the state, Hernandez Paz brings a deft touch to his dribbling, passing and shooting. His 21 goals and 18 assists helped him win Class 2A Mr. Soccer and sent the Spartans to state for the first time since 2009.

Michael Hernandez Ruiz

Simley • senior • forward

Hernandez Ruiz led the state in assists with 23 and was the kind of tenacious attacker who would track back to defend any giveaway. His header — his 10th goal of the year — won Simley its section title.

Thomas Hopkins

Holy Angels • senior • defender

Hopkins, a four-year starter across multiple positions for the Stars, is the steady lockdown director of a Holy Angels defense that gave up just four goals this year, none on home turf.

Elijah Jensen

Minnehaha Academy • senior • forward

Among Jensen’s 33 goals this season, nine were game-winners for the Redhawks as the sharp-passing midfielder found the back of the net against every opponent in a competitive Independent Metro Athletic Conference.

Clockwise from top left: Cole Kropp (Stewartville), Ryker Magnuson (Minnetonka), Jackson Ocampo (New Ulm), Moses Kamara (Armstrong) and Everett Johnston (Maple Grove). (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Everett Johnston

Maple Grove • senior • midfielder

For the second season in a row, Johnston has led a balanced Crimson attack as Maple Grove qualified for state. This year, his 13 goals were at the top of the Lake Conference.

Moses Kamara

Armstrong • senior • forward

With the speed to breeze by just about any defense, the Class 3A Mr. Soccer honoree netted 26 goals and four assists, helping the Falcons reach the Class 3A, Section 6 title game.

Cole Kropp

Stewartville • senior • midfielder

Kropp’s 28 goals and 12 assists led Stewartville’s pack of 13 seniors through an undefeated regular season and to its first section championship, where he scored twice to send the Tigers to Class 1A state.

Ryker Magnuson

Minnetonka • senior • forward

Magnuson’s 12 goals were a team high for the Skippers as they earned a share of the Lake Conference title for the second consecutive season.

Jackson Ocampo

New Ulm • senior • forward

Ocampo has the footwork to trick opposing defenders and the passing accuracy to tee up his Eagles teammates, making 16 assists. His 22nd goal of the season was the game-winner that sent New Ulm to its first Class 1A state tournament.

Clockwise from top left: Marlon Seahorn Jr. (Bloomington Kennedy), Jacob Oliver (St. Cloud Cathedral), John Tesdall (Eagan), Gino Sarabia Pinzon (North St. Paul) and Angel Ruiz Gomez (Tri-City United). (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jacob Oliver

St. Cloud Cathedral • senior • midfielder

No one seemed able to find an answer for the speed and shot of the Crusaders captain as the Class 1A Mr. Soccer winner rewrote state record books. Oliver holds MSHSL boys soccer records in career goals (134), goals in a season (51) and total points (186).

Angel Ruiz Gomez

Tri-City United • sophomore • forward

Already in his fourth year with the varsity squad, Ruiz Gomez’s 23 goals and 16 assists have powered the Titans to a Big South Conference title and their first Class 1A tournament appearance.

Gino Sarabia Pinzon

North St. Paul • junior • forward

Recently arrived from Ecuador, Sarabia Pinzon burst onto the boys soccer scene this season, scoring 31 goals for the Polars. He combined well with senior Andrew Ortiz to make North St. Paul a formidable opponent in its first year in Class 3A.

Marlon Seahorn Jr.

Bloomington Kennedy • senior • forward

Lightning quick with a long-range strike, Seahorn Jr. netted 38 goals, second in the state, and added 16 assists, as the Eagles opened the season with 14 straight wins.

John Tesdall

Eagan • senior • defender

Tesdall organizes the back line of the defending Class 3A state champion while locking down opposing attackers 1v1 and in the air. The Wildcats recorded eight clean sheets this fall.

