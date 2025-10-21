The boys soccer state tournaments kick off this week, and some of Minnesota’s top players will soon be lifting coveted trophies on the turf of U.S. Bank Stadium. Other talented players have already hung up their cleats this fall.

There’s no shortage of talent across the state’s boys soccer teams. We’ve narrowed it down to a list of 25 top student-athletes that we call the All-Minnesota Team.

We consulted coaches about players at the top of their conferences and classes and considered team and individual success to put together our non-exhaustive group of honorees (shown in alphabetical order).

Though statistics are updated through section tournaments, players were selected at the start of the postseason.

Clockwise from top left: David Carter (John Marshall), Alex Albright (Minnetonka), Landon Bell (Blake), Ethan Brown (Rosemount) and Wyatt Anderson (Buffalo). (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Alex Albright

Minnetonka • senior • goalkeeper

Lake Conference coaches voted Albright as their top keeper. Albright, confidently claiming ownership of his box in the air, posted six shutouts and nine one-goal games for the Skippers.

Wyatt Anderson

Buffalo • senior • defender

At center back, Anderson led a Bison defense that remained undefeated through its Lake Conference schedule and hasn’t conceded more than one goal in a game since August, returning to state for the first time since 2004.