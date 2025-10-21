The boys soccer state tournaments kick off this week, and some of Minnesota’s top players will soon be lifting coveted trophies on the turf of U.S. Bank Stadium. Other talented players have already hung up their cleats this fall.
There’s no shortage of talent across the state’s boys soccer teams. We’ve narrowed it down to a list of 25 top student-athletes that we call the All-Minnesota Team.
We consulted coaches about players at the top of their conferences and classes and considered team and individual success to put together our non-exhaustive group of honorees (shown in alphabetical order).
Though statistics are updated through section tournaments, players were selected at the start of the postseason.
Alex Albright
Minnetonka • senior • goalkeeper
Lake Conference coaches voted Albright as their top keeper. Albright, confidently claiming ownership of his box in the air, posted six shutouts and nine one-goal games for the Skippers.
Wyatt Anderson
Buffalo • senior • defender
At center back, Anderson led a Bison defense that remained undefeated through its Lake Conference schedule and hasn’t conceded more than one goal in a game since August, returning to state for the first time since 2004.
Landon Bell
Blake • senior • forward
Bell adds physicality and pace to the Blake front line and can whip dangerous passes and long throw-ins into attacking areas. He scored 11 goals and recorded a team-high 11 assists for the IMAC champions.
The South Suburban Conference Player of the Year can rip a dangerous long-range shot, scoring half of the Irish’s 24 goals this season as they reached their section title game.
David Carter
Rochester John Marshall • senior • goalkeeper
Carter is the 6-foot-6 wall in net for the Rockets, who lifted the program’s sole Big Nine Conference trophy for the first time in 29 seasons. Carter saved a reported 96% of shots faced as the Rockets posted 14 shutouts this season, including nine straight.
Elan Choudry
Breck • senior • midfielder
Even when dropping back into more of a defensive midfield role, Choudry was Breck’s go-to for goals, with a team-high 16, and assists, with a team-high seven.
Billy Cornett
Cretin-Derham Hall • senior • defender/midfielder
Aside from playing a key role in the Raiders’ 10 shutouts, Cornett frequently sprang the counterattack at the holding midfield role for this top Class 2A squad. He hits well-placed headers and led the team in scoring, with six goals.
Nolan Crane
Minneapolis Southwest • senior • midfielder
Crane earned nods from opposing coaches as the Minneapolis City Conference’s top player this year, a consistent attacking presence for the City Conference champions.
Prince Crawford
Osseo • senior • midfielder
The speedy midfielder’s team-high 14 goals helped the Orioles record their most regular-season wins in nearly two decades.
Andreas Engle
Edina • senior • midfielder
A Harvard commit, Engle was voted the top field player in the Lake Conference by its coaches, netting six goals and four assists as the Hornets qualified for Class 3A state.
Sidiiq Farah
Pelican Rapids• senior • defender
As Pelican Rapids reached its Class 1A, Section 8 championship, Farah shut down opposing forwards as a center back or shifted up to bag one of his team-high 12 goals.
Elvis Hernandez Paz
Simley • senior • midfielder
One of the most well-rounded players in the state, Hernandez Paz brings a deft touch to his dribbling, passing and shooting. His 21 goals and 18 assists helped him win Class 2A Mr. Soccer and sent the Spartans to state for the first time since 2009.
Michael Hernandez Ruiz
Simley • senior • forward
Hernandez Ruiz led the state in assists with 23 and was the kind of tenacious attacker who would track back to defend any giveaway. His header — his 10th goal of the year — won Simley its section title.
Thomas Hopkins
Holy Angels • senior • defender
Hopkins, a four-year starter across multiple positions for the Stars, is the steady lockdown director of a Holy Angels defense that gave up just four goals this year, none on home turf.
Elijah Jensen
Minnehaha Academy • senior • forward
Among Jensen’s 33 goals this season, nine were game-winners for the Redhawks as the sharp-passing midfielder found the back of the net against every opponent in a competitive Independent Metro Athletic Conference.
Everett Johnston
Maple Grove • senior • midfielder
For the second season in a row, Johnston has led a balanced Crimson attack as Maple Grove qualified for state. This year, his 13 goals were at the top of the Lake Conference.
Moses Kamara
Armstrong • senior • forward
With the speed to breeze by just about any defense, the Class 3A Mr. Soccer honoree netted 26 goals and four assists, helping the Falcons reach the Class 3A, Section 6 title game.
Cole Kropp
Stewartville • senior • midfielder
Kropp’s 28 goals and 12 assists led Stewartville’s pack of 13 seniors through an undefeated regular season and to its first section championship, where he scored twice to send the Tigers to Class 1A state.
Ryker Magnuson
Minnetonka • senior • forward
Magnuson’s 12 goals were a team high for the Skippers as they earned a share of the Lake Conference title for the second consecutive season.
Jackson Ocampo
New Ulm • senior • forward
Ocampo has the footwork to trick opposing defenders and the passing accuracy to tee up his Eagles teammates, making 16 assists. His 22nd goal of the season was the game-winner that sent New Ulm to its first Class 1A state tournament.
Jacob Oliver
St. Cloud Cathedral • senior • midfielder
No one seemed able to find an answer for the speed and shot of the Crusaders captain as the Class 1A Mr. Soccer winner rewrote state record books. Oliver holds MSHSL boys soccer records in career goals (134), goals in a season (51) and total points (186).
Angel Ruiz Gomez
Tri-City United • sophomore • forward
Already in his fourth year with the varsity squad, Ruiz Gomez’s 23 goals and 16 assists have powered the Titans to a Big South Conference title and their first Class 1A tournament appearance.
Gino Sarabia Pinzon
North St. Paul • junior • forward
Recently arrived from Ecuador, Sarabia Pinzon burst onto the boys soccer scene this season, scoring 31 goals for the Polars. He combined well with senior Andrew Ortiz to make North St. Paul a formidable opponent in its first year in Class 3A.
Marlon Seahorn Jr.
Bloomington Kennedy • senior • forward
Lightning quick with a long-range strike, Seahorn Jr. netted 38 goals, second in the state, and added 16 assists, as the Eagles opened the season with 14 straight wins.
John Tesdall
Eagan • senior • defender
Tesdall organizes the back line of the defending Class 3A state champion while locking down opposing attackers 1v1 and in the air. The Wildcats recorded eight clean sheets this fall.
