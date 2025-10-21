Against Burnsville, Marlon Seahorn Jr. had missed a penalty kick that could have tied the all-time scoring record for Bloomington Kennedy boys soccer.

That was uncharacteristic of the Eagles forward, who later lined up outside of the 18-yard box, standing over a free kick. He wouldn’t make the same mistake twice.

This time, Seahorn buried a long-range strike into the far post. After his teammates swarmed him, he celebrated by putting up both hands, for “55.” It was both the number of the program’s new career goals record and the amount of years the old mark had stood.

And better yet, it was an easy palm-out invite for high-fives from the other Eagles players.

“I mean, God wanted it to be that moment,” Seahorn said. “It’s still hard to describe, man. … Just really glad to celebrate it with childhood friends.”

The senior gave the Eagles plenty of reasons to celebrate this fall, and now another. Seahorn is Strib Varsity’s All-Minnesota Player of the Year in boys soccer.

The Tri-Metro Conference Player of the Year’s 38 goals and 16 assists led Bloomington Kennedy to its best regular season in nearly two decades. The Eagles lost only once, to Holy Angels, in a 4-1 regular-season finale that determined which team took the conference title.

That standout season ended sooner than the Eagles — 1981 state champions who haven’t returned to the big dance since 1994 — would have liked. They lost to Armstrong 3-2 in their Class 3A section tournament.