Boys soccer state tournaments: teams, schedule and Strib Varsity predictions

Quarterfinals will be played this week, with Edina in Class 3A, Blake in 2A and Holy Angels in 1A holding the top seeds.

Eagan, shown celebrating its Class 3A championship last season, is positioned to pull off a repeat. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

High-scoring attackers in Class 1A. Seven options for a Cinderella story in Class 2A. Big-school tournament chaos in Class 3A.

No matter how this year’s boys soccer state tournaments shake out, we’re guaranteed to see exciting quarterfinals this week and must-watch soccer next week, when semifinals and finals shift to U.S. Bank Stadium.

State tournament brackets

Check out the tournament fields, quarterfinal schedules and Strib Varsity’s predictions for the state championship games:

Class 1A

Holy Angels, the defending Class 2A champion, is down in 1A this year, and the defense has been the star of the Stars, allowing only four goals this year.

Not that the Stars won’t have plenty of potent threats to try to lock down during the state tournament. For No. 3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral, Jacob Oliver is a goal-scoring force, recently setting MSHSL records for goals in a career (134) and season (51). No. 2 Stewartville senior Cole Kropp is an offensive juggernaut too, his 28 goals helping the undefeated Tigers to their first state tournament.

Championship prediction: Holy Angels defeats St. Cloud Cathedral, 3-2. It wouldn’t be outlandish to guess Oliver gets a Crusaders goal.

Quarterfinals:

  • No. 1 Holy Angels vs. random draw Tri-City United — Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at Shakopee West Middle School
  • No. 2 Stewartville vs. random draw Mounds Park Academy — Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington High School
  • No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. random draw Cristo Rey Jesuit — Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park High School
  • No. 4 Southwest Christian vs. No. 5 Duluth Marshall — Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Forest Lake High School

Class 2A

Three-quarters of this year’s Class 2A field is vying for their first state title. Blake, the No. 1 seed, won in 2018, and St. Paul Como Park beat Blake for a title in 2013.

So other than the Bears and Cougars, we’ve got six teams vying for their program’s first championship, including some ending long tournament droughts, such as No. 2 seed Simley (last at state in 2009), and others making their first trip to state, No. 3 New Ulm and unseeded Delano. No. 4 Northfield is on its third consecutive trip to state, so experience might be a strength.

Simley has shut out its past three opponents and has a 10-man senior class hungry to keep the team’s second state appearance alive. Led by two Mr. Soccer finalists, Elvis Hernandez Paz and Michael Ruiz Paz, the Spartans look ready for a deep run.

Championship prediction: Simley ekes out a win over Blake, 1-0.

Quarterfinals:

  • No. 1 Blake vs. random draw Duluth Denfeld — Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at White Bear Lake High School
  • No. 2 Simley vs. random draw Delano — Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Monticello High School
  • No. 3 New Ulm vs. random draw St. Paul Como Park — Wednesday,7:30 p.m. at Farmington High School
  • No. 4 Northfield vs. No. 5 Sartell — Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Monticello High School

Class 3A

Last year’s Class 3A boys competition gave us some of the most exciting games of the state tournament, with overtime winners and high-scoring matchups.

This year could be similar, if we’re so lucky.

Consider this fall’s regular season. Buffalo beat Edina but tied Wayzata. Wayzata and Edina split their two regular-season matchups. Wayzata tied Maple Grove, which lost to Edina but tied Buffalo. St. Paul Central tied Wayzata but lost 6-1 to Maple Grove, which, as a reminder, drew with Wayzata.

All that to say: Don’t bother trying to predict this one based on any head-to-head regular-season results.

And don’t undersell teams that aren’t top seeds. Eagan won last year’s tournament as the No. 4 and returns plenty of title-winning talent, including last year’s hat-trick hero Zayan Oliyath.

Championship prediction: Buffalo continues its undefeated season to its first state title, defeating Wayzata in overtime, 2-1.

Quarterfinals:

  • No. 1 Edina vs. random draw St. Paul Central — Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at Shakopee West Middle School
  • No. 2 Buffalo vs. random draw Rochester John Marshall — Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park High School
  • No. 3 Maple Grove vs. random draw Eagan — Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Shakopee West Middle School
  • No. 4 Wayzata vs. random draw Blaine — Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at White Bear Lake High School
