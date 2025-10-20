High-scoring attackers in Class 1A. Seven options for a Cinderella story in Class 2A. Big-school tournament chaos in Class 3A.

No matter how this year’s boys soccer state tournaments shake out, we’re guaranteed to see exciting quarterfinals this week and must-watch soccer next week, when semifinals and finals shift to U.S. Bank Stadium.

State tournament brackets

Check out the tournament fields, quarterfinal schedules and Strib Varsity’s predictions for the state championship games:

Class 1A

Holy Angels, the defending Class 2A champion, is down in 1A this year, and the defense has been the star of the Stars, allowing only four goals this year.

Not that the Stars won’t have plenty of potent threats to try to lock down during the state tournament. For No. 3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral, Jacob Oliver is a goal-scoring force, recently setting MSHSL records for goals in a career (134) and season (51). No. 2 Stewartville senior Cole Kropp is an offensive juggernaut too, his 28 goals helping the undefeated Tigers to their first state tournament.

Championship prediction: Holy Angels defeats St. Cloud Cathedral, 3-2. It wouldn’t be outlandish to guess Oliver gets a Crusaders goal.

Quarterfinals: