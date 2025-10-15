At the beginning of the fall soccer season, St. Cloud Cathedral midfielder Jacob Oliver had his sights set on reaching 100 career goals. The Crusaders’ program record of 102 goals was another mark he hoped to hit.

But as Cathedral’s season began, Oliver just kept scoring. The century mark came easily, as did the school record. And now the senior midfielder holds the Minnesota State High School League boys soccer scoring record with 134 goals.

Oliver scored twice in the Crusaders’ 3-1 win over Pelican Rapids in the Class 1A, Section 8 championship game Tuesday at Sauk Centre High School. He tied the record set by Mankato West’s Jake Makela with a first-half header, then broke the record with a curling back-post finish with 14 minutes left in the game.

Oliver is the fifth player in MSHSL boys soccer history to score 100 goals.

After back-to-back third-place finishes at state, the Crusaders (17-1-1) are making their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament, seeking their first title. Oliver has scored in every game this season.

Today’s Gatorade Man of the Match brought to you by @bernicks1916 is Jacob Oliver! 2 goals tonight does it!!!



Minnesota State High School League

RECORDS NOW OWNED:

Career Goals: 134

Career Points: 186

Goals in a Season: 51 pic.twitter.com/OoTVr3QolR — Cathedral Boys Soccer (@CrusaderBsoccer) October 15, 2025

Oliver’s record-breaking brace also gave him the MSHSL boys soccer record for goals in a season with 51. His career total of 186 points — goals and assists combined — is also a state record.

The girls all-time career goal-scoring record also fell during this year’s postseason play, when Providence Academy forward Maddyn Greenway netted her 204th goal during the Lions’ section tournament.