Wayzata turns back Armstrong, wins spot in Class 3A boys soccer state tournament

Wayzata took down upset-minded Armstrong 3-0 on Tuesday in the Section 6 boys soccer championship game and advanced to the Class 3A state tournament.

The seventh-seeded Falcons (7-12) knocked off No. 2 seed Bloomington Kennedy and No. 3 seed Rogers on their way to the section final, but the top-seeded, top-ranked Trojans (11-2-5) took control of the game by the midpoint of the first half.

“They made a good little run,” Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said. “[Moses] Kamara is a good player, a legit player. They had five goals in [the previous two section games], and he was a part of all of them.”

Junior Tyler Maahs began the scoring at the 16:15 mark of the first half, when he knocked a loose puck past Falcons goalkeeper Jack Fisher during a scrum just in front of the goal line.

Reid Bohlsen extended the Trojans’ lead with a free kick off a yellow card penalty just outside the box.

The Falcons controlled play in the first 15 minutes of the game but were able to get only one shot on goal. They had one more shot on the goal the rest of the game.

“The guys were getting a feeling for the game,” Duenas said about the start. “Emotions started calming down. Everyone was settling in. [The first two goals] allowed us to take control.”

Aaron Kibaya added an insurance goal for the Trojans with a tap-in on the backdoor with 14:29 left.