Holy Angels boys soccer team brings a fresh style to a smaller class

The Holy Angels boys soccer team was as surprised as anyone to find itself — the reigning Class 2A state champion — competing in Class 1A this fall.

The Stars’ enrollment dropped below a rising cutoff between the state’s two smallest soccer classifications. But size hasn’t changed Holy Angels’ skill. The Stars, who won their program’s second state title last fall, are undefeated (14-0-1) and now face a different path to a different state tournament.

“It actually motivated us to prove to everyone, like, even though we’re 1A, we can still beat the best 3A, 2A teams,” senior midfielder Cristopher Romero said. “That’s something we always strive for.”

Holy Angels senior defender Alan Ruiz (25) leads a sturdy defense. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

A change of scenery

Holy Angels head coach James See said that typically if a school’s enrollment falls in the bottom 10% of a size classification, the school receives notice from the Minnesota State High School League ahead of the redrawing of sections that takes place every other year.

If these teams want to avoid being bumped down by other schools’ or co-ops’ growing enrollments, they need to apply to “opt up” by late January, before realigned sections and classes are announced.

The Stars were at the 12.5th percentile in Class 2A and figured an opt-up request wouldn’t be necessary to remain in their class. That was until the start of April, when Holy Angels got word it was four students shy of the cutoff and would be back in Class 1A, where the Stars won their first title in 2019 before soccer expanded to three classes in 2021.

See said the team was disappointed it couldn’t defend its 2A state title, but the players “took it with perspective.”

The section they were shifted into — Class 1A, Section 3 — is one that holds at least three veritable state title contenders. Only one of Holy Angels, three-time defending state champion St. Paul Academy and highly rated Minnehaha Academy can reach the eight-team Class 1A state tournament, per the MSHSL’s section formatting.