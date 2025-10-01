Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys soccer coaches poll for all classes: Week 6

St. Paul Central (Class 3A), Mankato East (2A) and PACT (1A) won their way into the top 10.

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

A few changes came to the top 10 in each class of boys soccer.

Each class had one team enter the top 10. St. Paul Central in Class 3A, Mankato East in Class 2A and PACT in Class 1A joined at No. 10.

Blaine made the biggest jump of any team. The Bengals moved from ninth to sixth in Class 3A.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 5.

Class 3A

1. Minnetonka (11-2-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Buffalo (9-0-4) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Edina (10-2-1) Previous poll: No. T3

4. Maple Grove (10-2-1) Previous poll: No. T3

5. Osseo (10-2-2) Previous poll: No. 7

6. Blaine (10-2-2) Previous poll: No. 9

7. Wayzata (9-2-3) Previous poll: No. 8

8. Rosemount (8-1-4) Previous poll: No. 6

9. Centennial (8-3-1) Previous poll: No. 5

10. St. Paul Central (10-3-1) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 2A

1. Blake (11-1-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-0-4) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Simley (12-1-1) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (9-2-1) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Hill-Murray (8-2-3) Previous poll: No. 5

6. St. Cloud Tech (8-1-2) Previous poll: No. 7

7. New Ulm (9-2-2) Previous poll: No. 8

8. Totino-Grace (6-7-0) Previous poll: No. 6

9. DeLaSalle (8-4-1) Previous poll: No. 9

10. Mankato East (6-4-4) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 1A

1. Holy Angels (11-0-1) Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Cloud Cathedral (12-0-1) Previous poll: No. 3

3. Breck (8-2-4) Previous poll: No. 2

4. Minnehaha Academy (9-1-3) Previous poll: No. 5

5. Stewartville (14-0-0) Previous poll: No. 6

6. St. Croix Prep (12-0-1) Previous poll: No. 7

7. St. Paul Academy (7-6-0) Previous poll: No. 4

8. Rochester Lourdes (9-4-1) Previous poll: No. 10

9. Southwest Christian (8-4-1) Previous poll: No. 8

10. PACT (11-1-2) Previous poll: not ranked

