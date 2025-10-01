A few changes came to the top 10 in each class of boys soccer.

Each class had one team enter the top 10. St. Paul Central in Class 3A, Mankato East in Class 2A and PACT in Class 1A joined at No. 10.

Blaine made the biggest jump of any team. The Bengals moved from ninth to sixth in Class 3A.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 5.

Class 3A

1. Minnetonka (11-2-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Buffalo (9-0-4) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Edina (10-2-1) Previous poll: No. T3

4. Maple Grove (10-2-1) Previous poll: No. T3