Minnesota high school boys soccer top-10 poll: Week 5

St. Paul Academy made the biggest climb in the boys soccer state rankings released this week, moving from No. 8 to No. 4 in Class 1A.

The other big risers were the seven teams that joined the top 10 in their classes this week. Rosemount entered the Class 3A rankings at No. 6. Osseo landed at No. 7 and Blaine at No. 9. Joining the Class 2A top 10 were St. Cloud Tech (No. 7), New Ulm (No. 8) and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (No. 10). Southwest Christian joined the top 10 in Class 1A at No. 8.

Minnetonka in 3A, Blake in 2A and Holy Angels in 1A held on to the top spots in their classes.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Sept. 28.

Class 3A

1. Minnetonka (11-2-0) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Buffalo (8-0-3) Previous poll: No. T2

T3. Edina (8-2-1) Previous poll: No. 5

T3. Maple Grove (8-2-1) Previous poll: No. 6