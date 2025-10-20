Skip to main content
Meet the 2025 Mr. Soccer winners, three high school seniors who finished strong

St. Cloud Cathedral’s Jacob Oliver in Class 1A, Simley’s Elvis Hernandez Paz in 2A and Armstrong’s Moses Kamara in 3A picked up the prestigious honor.

Moses Kamara of Armstrong, shown playing against Wayzata in the section final, is Mr. Soccer in Class 3A. Wayzata vs. Armstrong - Class 3A Section 6 boys soccer championship game ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

On Sunday, the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association announced the winners of Mr. Soccer, the career recognition award given to a senior in each size classification of competition.

Here are this year’s honorees:

Class 1A

Jacob Oliver • St. Cloud Cathedral

A midfielder, Oliver capped a record-breaking high school soccer career with a banner senior year, scoring 51 goals and recording 10 assists to set MSHSL career records for goals (134) and points (186).

Oliver’s offensive dominance has the Crusaders looking for their first state title after finishing third the past two seasons.

Read more about Oliver’s accomplishments here.

Class 2A:

Elvis Hernandez Paz • Simley

Hernandez Paz’s 21 goals and 18 assists helped Simley end a 16-year state tournament drought. He’s paired well up top with fellow Mr. Soccer finalist Michael Hernandez Ruiz.

They are the first Mr. Soccer nominees in Simley’s history, part of a deep senior class looking for the Spartans’ first state championship.

Class 3A

Moses Kamara • Armstrong

A forward, Kamara bagged 26 goals and recorded four assists this fall, propelling the Falcons to their section championship game.

Kamara has been a speedy goalscoring force for Armstrong for four seasons now, totaling 70 goals, according to coaches association record books.

Moses Kamara of Armstrong competes for the ball with Henry Mignone (12) of Wayzata during the Class 3A, Section 6 championship game. Kamara has scored 70 goals in his time at Armstrong. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
