On Sunday, the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association announced the winners of Mr. Soccer, the career recognition award given to a senior in each size classification of competition.

Here are this year’s honorees:

Class 1A

Jacob Oliver • St. Cloud Cathedral

A midfielder, Oliver capped a record-breaking high school soccer career with a banner senior year, scoring 51 goals and recording 10 assists to set MSHSL career records for goals (134) and points (186).

Oliver’s offensive dominance has the Crusaders looking for their first state title after finishing third the past two seasons.

Read more about Oliver’s accomplishments here.

Cathedral’s Jacob Oliver is Class A Mr. Soccer!! pic.twitter.com/VFAx4Xg5aU — Cathedral Activities (@CHSActivities) October 19, 2025

Class 2A:

Elvis Hernandez Paz • Simley

Hernandez Paz’s 21 goals and 18 assists helped Simley end a 16-year state tournament drought. He’s paired well up top with fellow Mr. Soccer finalist Michael Hernandez Ruiz.