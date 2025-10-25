Skip to main content
Live scores and updates from section semifinals around the state

Strib Varsity will provide updates from games at Benilde-St. Margarete’s, Minneapolis North and Chanhassen.

On Tuesday, Breck players celebrated their dramatic win over Brooklyn Center in the Class 3A, Section 4 quarterfinals. Breck plays at Minneapolis North on Saturday in the semifinal round. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Alicia Tipcke, Jim Paulsen and Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Section tournaments for football teams in Class 5A down to Nine Player began Tuesday with the quarterfinals. Teams that won play again today in the semifinals, mostly against higher-seeded teams that earned a bye through the first round.

Follow the Strib Varsity scoreboard for scores across the state. Four section semifinals are being live streamed:

At 9:30 p.m., tune in for Episode 11 of ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’. Triton’s Pierce Petersohn and St. Thomas Academy’s Dominic Baez are among those expected to join Randy Shaver on “Strib Varsity Live” after their section semifinal games Saturday.

Here’s what happened on Friday in Class 6A opening round football action.

Updates from around Minnesota:

Here’s a look around at some early starts of this playoff day.

Hill-Murray 52, St. Paul Johnson 18: Top seed Hill-Murray is well on its way to the section final, facing either South St. Paul or Chisago Lakes.

Minneapolis Southwest 14, St, Louis Park 7: Kyler Thom has two TD passes for Southwest.

St. Thomas Academy 17, Apple Valley 7: Top section seed STA and fourth seed Apple Valley are playing for a shot at the winner of Two Rivers-Hastings.

Mahtomedi 27, St. Paul Highland Park 0: The Zephyrs, seeded first, endured their only loss of the season 10 days ago, to St. Thomas Academy.

Pregame: Class 3A, Section 4 semifinal: Breck at Minneapolis North

Seniors were recognized during the pregame at Minneapolis North High School, where Breck is the opponent in a section semifinal. (Jim Paulsen/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

North assistant coach Tom Lachermeier said he’s not worried about the cold, damp conditions. “I think we should be able to move the ball in the air and on the ground,” he said. No. 1-seeded North (8-0) has been able to move the ball on everyone it has played. The Polars have scored more than 40 points six times and never fewer than 34. Breck, the No. 4 seed in Section 4, is fresh off a comeback victory over Brooklyn Center. Stopping this North offense will be a chore for the Mustangs (6-3)

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Benilde St-Margaret's football players gather on the field before their section semifinal game against St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake football. (Alicia Tipcke/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Benilde St. Margaret’s 6, SMB (St. Paul Academy/​Minnehaha Academy/Blake) 0.

Hill Murray 38, St. Paul Johnson 12

Mahtomedi 21, St. Paul Highland park 0

St. Thomas Academy 14, Appley Valley 7

Minneapolis Washburn 14, Bloomington Jefferson 6

Comments