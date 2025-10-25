Live scores and updates from section semifinals around the state

Section tournaments for football teams in Class 5A down to Nine Player began Tuesday with the quarterfinals. Teams that won play again today in the semifinals, mostly against higher-seeded teams that earned a bye through the first round.

Follow the Strib Varsity scoreboard for scores across the state. Four section semifinals are being live streamed:

Here’s what happened on Friday in Class 6A opening round football action.

Updates from around Minnesota:

Here’s a look around at some early starts of this playoff day.

Hill-Murray 52, St. Paul Johnson 18: Top seed Hill-Murray is well on its way to the section final, facing either South St. Paul or Chisago Lakes.

Minneapolis Southwest 14, St, Louis Park 7: Kyler Thom has two TD passes for Southwest.

St. Thomas Academy 17, Apple Valley 7: Top section seed STA and fourth seed Apple Valley are playing for a shot at the winner of Two Rivers-Hastings.