Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Now in the big-school classification, Monticello hopes tough schedule will prepare team for March.

Senior guard Samantha Voll (left) dribbles downcourt during Monticello's season-opening loss to Benilde-St. Margaret's on Nov. 20, 2025. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Samantha Voll wasn’t expecting her team’s biggest off-season scene shift to be moving into Class 4A, the basketball classification for the state’s largest schools based on enrollment size.

Last year, the Monticello girls basketball team was undefeated as it reached the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2014. Now, Monticello is one of the two smallest of the 60 schools competing in 4A, tied with Hastings.

“We were very surprised,” Voll, a senior guard, said after the team’s first game this winter. “We’ve been in the same section for as long as I’ve been playing since eighth grade. So it’s going to be different at the end, but I think we’ll be prepared.”

Monticello lost its first two games of the season to three-time defending state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s and rapidly ascending Elk River, but has won three straight since.

Voll scored 20 or more points in the Magic’s first four games, surpassing 2,000 career points, and became Monticello’s all-time leading scorer with a 34-point performance in a win over Chanhassen.

“We had a great year last year, and we have an even tougher schedule this year,” Voll said. “So I just feel like it’s building, brick by brick, until March.”

In this week’s 62-35 victory over Buffalo, Voll recorded 13 points, eight steals and six rebounds. She signed with St. Thomas in November.

“[Coach Ruth Sinn] was so welcoming … Then when I went on my official [visit] there, the girls were just lovely showing me around,” said Voll, who was also impressed by the new Tommies facilities. “It’s amazing how [the new arena] turned out.”

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted. Player college commitment in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (4-1) Previous rank: 1

Hopkins headed southwest and beat Marshall, one of Class 3A’s best, 80-57. Junior Ava Cupito netted 22 points, and junior Jaliyah Diggs had 21 points and six steals as the Royals pulled away after being tied at halftime.

2. Minnetonka (6-0) Previous rank: 2

The Skippers remain undefeated with five players scoring a dozen or more points in a 78-73 win over Lakeville South, followed by senior Le’Sedra Williams (Northern Iowa) scoring 18 to beat Chaska 73-54.

3. Providence Academy (2A, 4-1) Previous rank: 3

The Lions cracked 100 points for the second consecutive game as senior Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky) scored 34 points and freshman Beckett Greenway and junior Emma Millerbernd each added 24 to beat Princeton 108-50.

4. Rosemount (3-0) Previous rank: 4

Rosemount’s game against Centennial was postponed on a snowy Tuesday night, meaning the Irish will next play against Eagan Friday.

5. Maple Grove (5-1) Previous rank: 5

Senior Kate Holmquist (Montana) scored 23 and Sophia Anderson (Augustana) had 22 points in a 75-61 win over Elk River.

6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 5-0) Previous rank: 6

Junior guard Pressley Watkins netted a game-high 23 points in an 89-45 win over Mahtomedi.

7. Rochester Mayo (7-1) Previous rank: 10

The Spartans handed Waconia its first loss, 76-57, as junior Madalynn McLaughlin capped off a strong week, scoring 21 and hitting four threes. She scored 22 points against Mankato West on Tuesday.

8. Lakeville North (2-2) Previous rank: 9

The Panthers beat rival Lakeville South 62-48, with season highs from both freshman Nivaya Koles (13 points) and senior Sophia Perry (Jamestown, 11 points).

9. 0rono (3A, 4-2) Previous rank: 11

The highlight of Orono’s week was a 81-80 win over Wayzata, led by 37 points from senior Mya Moore (Creighton), including the game-winning floater with 3.6 seconds to play. Orono then beat Totino-Grace 92-37 before falling to Prior Lake 54-47.

10. Wayzata (2-2) Previous rank: 7

After their loss to Orono, the Trojans put up a season-high offensive performance to beat Minnehaha Academy 82-45 with 18 points from junior Annika Kieser.

11. Eastview (3-2) Previous rank: 8

Senior Jayda Wilson scored 14 points and senior Maya Jenkins added 13 points as Eastview’s reliable defense helped edged out Prior Lake 50-48.

12. Waconia (7-1) Previous rank: 16

The Wildcats lost to Rochester Mayo but got wins over Eden Prairie and Shakopee, during which time senior Audrey Brown posted a team-high 30 points.

13. Marshall (3A, 3-1) Previous rank: 12

Before losing to top-ranked Hopkins, the Tigers bested Harrisburg, S.D. 59-44 and Belle Plaine 73-43. In the latter, senior Reese Drake netted 23 points and junior Avery Schneekloth added 17 points.

14. Hill-Murray (3A, 2-1) Previous rank: 15

The Pioneers didn’t play this week but face Two Rivers Friday.

15. Elk River (5-1) Previous rank: 21

The Elks lost to Maple Grove but dominated St. Michael-Albertville 76-49, led by 27 points from junior Ava Osterman.

16. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 4-3) Previous rank: 14

After a loss to Forest Lake, the Raiders bounced back by beating Woodbury 81-49, with a game-high 17 points from senior Sage Gilbert (Bethel).

17. Monticello (3-2) Previous rank: 22

Senior Abby Ruda (Concordia St. Paul) led Monticello in both points (15) and rebounds (eight) in a 62-35 win over Buffalo.

18. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 3-1) Previous rank: 18

In the Rangers’ 60-51 win over Pequot Lakes, senior Tori Oerhlein (Minnesota) recorded 37 points, 21 rebounds and six steals — a stat line fit for the state’s all-time leading rebounder.

19. East Ridge (3-2) Previous rank: 19

Senior Vienna Murray (Oklahoma) totaled 42 points across the Raptors’ pair of wins over White Bear Lake and Irondale.

20. Duluth Marshall (2A, 3-1) Previous rank: 20

Seniors Anna Saari and Cairin Berger (Minnesota Crookston) both surpassed 1,000 career points in a 100-47 win over Duluth Denfeld as Saari scored 30 points and Berger 17.

21. Chanhassen (4-1) Previous rank: 23

Junior Kate Arnold continued her stellar start to the season by netting 41 points in a win over Edina, while senior Lyla Hentges’ (St. Thomas) 23 were a team high to beat Blaine.

22. St. Michael-Albertville (2-3) Previous rank: 17

Senior Cail Jahnke (Colorado) had 17 points in the Knights’ loss to Elk River.

23. Forest Lake (5-0) Previous rank: unranked

The Rangers have been holding opponents to an average of just 45 points per game, stifling Cretin-Derham Hall 51-45 and Roseville 59-43 this week. Senior guard Aubree Hultman (Dakota State) averages a team-high 16.5 points per game.

24. Spring Lake Park (6-0) Previous rank: unranked

The Panthers are off to their best start in at least 15 years, with freshman Lyla Behnke grabbing 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game and junior forward Jaelyn Bursey-Dixon averaging a team-best 16.2 points per game (including 20 in this week’s win over Osseo).

25. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1A, 5-0) Previous rank: Unranked

The Rangers are our top Class 1A squad this week. Junior Anna Neyens is scoring 19.2 points per game and sophomore Izzy Wiita is averaging 18.8.

