Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Samantha Voll wasn’t expecting her team’s biggest off-season scene shift to be moving into Class 4A, the basketball classification for the state’s largest schools based on enrollment size.

Last year, the Monticello girls basketball team was undefeated as it reached the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2014. Now, Monticello is one of the two smallest of the 60 schools competing in 4A, tied with Hastings.

“We were very surprised,” Voll, a senior guard, said after the team’s first game this winter. “We’ve been in the same section for as long as I’ve been playing since eighth grade. So it’s going to be different at the end, but I think we’ll be prepared.”

Monticello lost its first two games of the season to three-time defending state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s and rapidly ascending Elk River, but has won three straight since.

Voll scored 20 or more points in the Magic’s first four games, surpassing 2,000 career points, and became Monticello’s all-time leading scorer with a 34-point performance in a win over Chanhassen.

“We had a great year last year, and we have an even tougher schedule this year,” Voll said. “So I just feel like it’s building, brick by brick, until March.”

In this week’s 62-35 victory over Buffalo, Voll recorded 13 points, eight steals and six rebounds. She signed with St. Thomas in November.

“[Coach Ruth Sinn] was so welcoming … Then when I went on my official [visit] there, the girls were just lovely showing me around,” said Voll, who was also impressed by the new Tommies facilities. “It’s amazing how [the new arena] turned out.”