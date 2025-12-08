Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 4

Hopkins, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Providence Academy and Mountain Iron-Buhl are No. 1 in the classifications rankings this week.

Big drops in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Head Coaches Association rankings define this week's class-by-class top 10. Class 3A is the only class that did not have a highly-ranked team fall at least five spots.
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Big drops in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Head Coaches Association rankings define this week’s class-by-class top 10. Class 3A is the only class that did not have a highly ranked team fall at least five spots.

The most notable dip came in Class 2A, where Minnehaha Academy fell from No. 2 to No. 10. Rochester Lourdes and New London-Spicer were the biggest beneficiaries. They both moved up three spots. The Eagles moved up to third and the Wildcats climbed to fifth.

MACCRAY moved fown from No. 3 to No. 9 in Class 1A and Lakeville North dropped from a tie for third to No. 8 in Class 4A.

There are six new teams to the rankings: Elk River (No. 10 in 4A), Totino-Grace (No. 7 in 3A), Northfield (No. 9 in 3A), Caledonia and Red Wing (tied for No. 6 in 2A) and Proctor (No. 8 in 2A).

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (4-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Minnetonka (5-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Rosemount (3-0). Previous Rank: No. T3

4. Maple Grove (4-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

5. Wayzata (1-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Eastview (2-2). Previous Rank: No. 7

7. Rochester Mayo (5-1). Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Lakeville North (1-2). Previous Rank: No. T3

9. Waconia (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 9

10. Elk River (4-0). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Orono (3-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Marshall (3-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Hill-Murray (2-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-3). Previous Rank: No. 4

6. Stewartville (4-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Totino-Grace (3-1). Previous Rank: unranked

8. Byron (3-1). Previous Rank: No. 8

9. Northfield (4-1). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Becker (1-2). Previous Rank: No. 7

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (4-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Crosby-Ironton (3-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

3. Rochester Lourdes (4-0). Previous Rank: No. 6

4. Duluth Marshall (1-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. New London-Spicer (3-0). Previous Rank: No. 8

T6. Caledonia (3-1). Previous Rank: unranked

T6. Red Wing (4-1). Previous Rank: unranked

8. Proctor (4-1). Previous Rank: unranked

9. Sauk Centre (3-0). Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Minnehaha Academy (3-2). Previous Rank: No. 2

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (5-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

3. Kelliher-Northome (3-0). Previous Rank: No. 4

4. Hillcrest Lutheran (3-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. East Grand Forks (2-0). Previous Rank: No. 6

6. Central Minnesota Christian (2-0). Previous Rank: No. T9

7. Braham (4-1). Previous Rank: No. T9

8. Mayer Lutheran (3-3). Previous Rank: No. 7

9. MACCRAY (3-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

10. Hayfield (3-1). Previous Rank: No. T9

