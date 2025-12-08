Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 4

Big drops in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Head Coaches Association rankings define this week’s class-by-class top 10. Class 3A is the only class that did not have a highly ranked team fall at least five spots.

The most notable dip came in Class 2A, where Minnehaha Academy fell from No. 2 to No. 10. Rochester Lourdes and New London-Spicer were the biggest beneficiaries. They both moved up three spots. The Eagles moved up to third and the Wildcats climbed to fifth.

MACCRAY moved fown from No. 3 to No. 9 in Class 1A and Lakeville North dropped from a tie for third to No. 8 in Class 4A.

There are six new teams to the rankings: Elk River (No. 10 in 4A), Totino-Grace (No. 7 in 3A), Northfield (No. 9 in 3A), Caledonia and Red Wing (tied for No. 6 in 2A) and Proctor (No. 8 in 2A).

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (4-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Minnetonka (5-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Rosemount (3-0). Previous Rank: No. T3

4. Maple Grove (4-1). Previous Rank: No. 6