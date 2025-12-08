Skip to main content
High school wrestling team state rankings

St. Michael-Albertville, Simley and Staples-Motely are ranked No. 1 for Class 3A, 2A and 1A.

St. Michael-Albertville and Staples-Motley are in No. 1 spots in the latest Guillotine Minnesota wrestling team state rankings. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

St. Michael-Albertville and Staples-Motley are in No. 1 spots in the latest Guillotine Minnesota wrestling team state rankings.

STMA won the Class 3A title last season, and Staple-Motely is the defending 1A champion.

Simley holds the top spot in Class 2A, though the Spartans did not win the 2A state championship last season.

Class 2A, Section 1 continues to be one of the toughest sections in the state. It has three of the top four teams in Class 2A. Behind Simley is Kasson-Mantorville, which is second in the rankings, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, which is fourth.

Watertown-Mayer, which won the 2A state title last season, is ranked No. 9.

Forest Lake is the No. 1-ranked girls team. The Rangers finished last season in the top spot as well.

The rankings were compiled by the Guillotine on Dec. 4.

Class 3A

1. St. Michael-Albertville

2. Stillwater

3. Shakopee

4. Hastings

5. Bemidji

6. Mounds View

7. Willmar

8. Albert Lea

9. Northfield

10. Forest Lake

Class 2A

1. Simley

2. Kasson-Mantorville

3. Grand Rapids

4. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

5. Perham

6. Becker

7. Marshall

8. Pierz

9. Watertown-Mayer

10. Totino-Grace

Class 1A

1. Staples-Motley

2. Chatfield

3. Holdingford

4. Kenyon-Wanamingo

5. Jackson County Central

6. Minneota

7. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville

8. West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville

9. Canby

10. Paynesville

Girls

1. Forest Lake

2. Apple Valley

3. Hastings

4. St. Michael-Albertville

5. Mora

6. Milaca/Faith Christian

7. Brainerd

8. Bemidji

9. Pine Island

10. Sartell

Joe Gunther

