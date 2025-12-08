High school wrestling team state rankings

St. Michael-Albertville and Staples-Motley are in No. 1 spots in the latest Guillotine Minnesota wrestling team state rankings.

STMA won the Class 3A title last season, and Staple-Motely is the defending 1A champion.

Simley holds the top spot in Class 2A, though the Spartans did not win the 2A state championship last season.

Class 2A, Section 1 continues to be one of the toughest sections in the state. It has three of the top four teams in Class 2A. Behind Simley is Kasson-Mantorville, which is second in the rankings, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, which is fourth.

Watertown-Mayer, which won the 2A state title last season, is ranked No. 9.

Forest Lake is the No. 1-ranked girls team. The Rangers finished last season in the top spot as well.

The rankings were compiled by the Guillotine on Dec. 4.

Class 3A

1. St. Michael-Albertville