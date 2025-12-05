Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball ranking

Thanksgiving weekend tournaments at Hamline University and White Bear Lake were just the first course of a full week of girls basketball matchups.

From players hitting career milestones to top teams testing themselves against out-of-state opponents, here’s how the season’s third top-25 rundown shook out.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted. Player college commitment in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (3-1) Previous rank: 1

In White Bear Lake’s Thanksgiving tournament, the Royals played a pair of top out-of-state opponents, teams that were either state champs or runners-up in their respective states last year.

Hopkins beat Stevens Point (Wis.) 92-69 behind junior Erma Walker’s team-high 23 points and eight rebounds. Junior guards Ava Cupito and Jaliyah Diggs each scored 18 points (Diggs also dished out 11 assists), and eighth-grader Marianna Davis added 17 points and nine rebounds.

The Royals did, however, lose 46-45 to Dowling Catholic, an Iowa school that’s also Caitlin Clark’s alma mater.

2. Minnetonka (4-0) Previous rank: 2