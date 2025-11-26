On Saturday, 32 of the state’s top girls basketball teams played in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic, which packed Southwest Christian’s courts with fans and college scouts from just after sunrise to well past sunset.

By the early evening, the main gym was standing-room-only as Minnetonka put the final touches on its 84-67 win over Crosby-Ironton. Then Hopkins defeated Providence Academy 78-74 in a duel fit for the Class 4A and 2A reigning state champions.

It’s early in the season, but Minnetonka looked like a state contender, with floor general Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) divvying up the scoring duties. Wright, a senior point guard, was one of seven Minnetonka players who scored at least seven points.

“All of us bring something different to the table, so it’s kind of nice playing with everyone that can do a whole bunch of different things,” Wright said. “We’re all kind of versatile, which is nice. That’s what just makes the game fun, too.”

The Skippers, who were 2024 state champions, finished 16-13 last year in coach Brian Cosgriff’s final season. MN Fury AAU director Dre Jefferson, who previously coached at Edina and with Cosgriff at Hopkins, now leads the Skippers.

“Those close losses, especially in meaningful games, they help you mature,” Jefferson said. “That game got close, and they were able to make plays to get separation, and that’s what you learn with experience.”

Here’s how our second Top 25 of the season shakes out after multiple head-to-head early-season matchups.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.