On Saturday, 32 of the state’s top girls basketball teams played in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic, which packed Southwest Christian’s courts with fans and college scouts from just after sunrise to well past sunset.
By the early evening, the main gym was standing-room-only as Minnetonka put the final touches on its 84-67 win over Crosby-Ironton. Then Hopkins defeated Providence Academy 78-74 in a duel fit for the Class 4A and 2A reigning state champions.
It’s early in the season, but Minnetonka looked like a state contender, with floor general Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) divvying up the scoring duties. Wright, a senior point guard, was one of seven Minnetonka players who scored at least seven points.
“All of us bring something different to the table, so it’s kind of nice playing with everyone that can do a whole bunch of different things,” Wright said. “We’re all kind of versatile, which is nice. That’s what just makes the game fun, too.”
The Skippers, who were 2024 state champions, finished 16-13 last year in coach Brian Cosgriff’s final season. MN Fury AAU director Dre Jefferson, who previously coached at Edina and with Cosgriff at Hopkins, now leads the Skippers.
“Those close losses, especially in meaningful games, they help you mature,” Jefferson said. “That game got close, and they were able to make plays to get separation, and that’s what you learn with experience.”
Here’s how our second Top 25 of the season shakes out after multiple head-to-head early-season matchups.
Minnesota Top 25
Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.
1. Hopkins (2-0) Previous rank: 1
What Breakdown announced over the gym loudspeakers as Saturday’s “main event” lived up to that title.
Defending Class 4A champ Hopkins, which lost to Providence Academy in the regular season last year, roared out to a 15-point halftime lead. Then the Royals held off the Class 2A champs’ comeback attempt and ended the Lions’ 44-game win streak.
Five Hopkins players scored in double figures, led by 23 points, several savvy assists and an active defensive game from junior point guard Jaliyah Diggs.
Junior guard Ava Cupito scored 13 points in her first game back from last year’s season-ending knee injury, then scored 25 points in a 61-41 in over East Ridge.
“[Coach Tara Starks] was one of my biggest supporters, even when I was at my lowest last season, same with all my teammates,” Cupito said. “So I’m just super happy to be back.”
2. Minnetonka (2-0) Previous rank: 3
In addition to their win over Crosby-Ironton at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic, the Skippers also beat another top 4A opponent, Lakeville North. Forward Ari Peterson, one of the state’s top-recruited sophomores, scored a team-high 23 points, and Le’Sadra Williams (Northern Iowa) dropped 18.
3. Providence Academy (2A, 2-1) Previous rank: 2
The Lions’ just-short comeback against Hopkins was led by 35 points and nine rebounds from senior guard Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky), 15 points from junior guard Emma Millerbernd and a double-double from junior forward Lexie Nicolai.
The Lions also dominated St. Agnes and edged out a 92-91 win over Eastview on Tuesday, with another 38 points and the go-ahead bucket from Greenway in the latter.
4. Rosemount (3-0) Previous rank: 6
The Irish’s three-point shooting looked sharp early in a 61-56 win over Wayzata. Junior guard Amisha Ramlall (Minnesota) led Rosemount with 18 points, and sophomore forward Maren Powell had 13. Ramlall also had a team-high 33 and 21 points in wins over Champlin Park and Woodbury.
5. Rochester Mayo (2-0) Previous rank: 8
The sophomore duo of forward Maggie Dyer and guard Amelia Mills showed they are two of the state’s underclassmen to keep an eye on, dropping 33 and 32 points in Mayo’s 77-69 win over Maple Grove.
The three-time defending Class 3A champion pulled off a comeback against DeLaSalle and picked up wins over Monticello and Delano. Junior guard Pressley Watkins, sophomore wing Kiera Willis and junior guard Alivia Bell have taken turns leading their team in scoring.
7. Wayzata (1-1) Previous rank: 4
In their loss to Rosemount, the Trojans sparked in the second half and nearly erased a 19-point halftime deficit, led in scoring by 16 points from senior Kate Amelotte (Creighton). Wayzata also picked up a 71-32 win over Eagan.
8. Lakeville North (1-1) Previous rank: 7
Sophomore guard Lauren Robison is off to a strong start for the Panthers, scoring 24 points in their Breakdown win over Chaska and then 17 in their loss to Minnetonka.
9. Maple Grove (1-1) Previous rank: 5
After losing to Rochester Mayo, the Crimson beat Chaska 68-65. Senior Sophia Anderson (Augustana) had a team-high 25 points in Maple Grove’s season opener, and all five starters finished in double figures against Chaska.
10. Orono (3A, 1-0) Previous rank: 10
It took a game-winning three pointer from junior guard Maryn Prenevost, made with 6.2 seconds left, to complete the Trojans’ 69-67 comeback win over Duluth Marshall. Forward Evelyn Miller (Chicago) had a team-high 21 points, and Moore sisters Mya (Creighton) and Ally looked impressive.
11. Marshall (3A, 0-0) Previous rank: 11
The Tigers still haven’t played a game in the young season, but they’ll join the rest of our Top 25 teams in the fun with a game against New Ulm on Tuesday.
12. Eastview (1-1) Previous rank: 15
Before their one-point loss to Providence Academy, the Lightning came up big on defense in a 67-53 win over St. Michael-Albertville. Freshman guard Nevaeh Grosse had 19 points, and reliable senior guard Clara Goodman scored 13.
13. St. Michael-Albertville (1-1) Previous rank: 13
After their loss to Eastview, the Knights handled Rogers 71-43. Senior guard Cail Jahnke (Colorado) had team highs of 20 and 17 points.
14. Minnehaha Academy (2A, 1-0) Previous rank: 22
The Redhawks pulled away in the second half of a 63-51 win over East Ridge, thanks to 24 points from senior guard Sinae Hill (Chattanooga) and 15 points from sophomore forward Briana Foster.
15. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 1-0) Previous rank: 20
The Raiders opened the season with a 74-69 win over Hill-Murray, powered by 27 points from guard Madeleine Hamiel. She’s a player to watch, not just for a young Raiders squad but statewide in the freshman class.
16. Hill-Murray (3A, 1-1) Previous rank: 16
The Pioneers looked dangerous in an 82-68 Breakdown win over Eden Prairie, with junior Mya Wilson and freshman Ashlee Wilson combining for 51 points. Sophomore guard Sarah Poepard, previously at Mahtomedi, has been a strong addition, with 18 points against the Eagles.
17. East Ridge (0-2) Previous rank: 12
The Raptors lost to Minnehaha Academy and Hopkins, even behind a pair of solid performances from senior guard Vienna Murray (Oklahoma), who is averaging 22.5 points.
18. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 0-1) Previous rank: 18
The Rangers opened the season with an 84-67 loss to Minnetonka in which senior guard Tori Oerhlein (Minnesota) recorded 31 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and five blocks. Senior guard Lucy Lewandowski added 19 points for last year’s Class 2A finalists.
19. Chanhassen (2-0) Previous rank: unranked
The Storm climb into the ranking thanks to early-season wins over Delano and Buffalo, spreading the wealth with four and five players scoring in double figures in each game. Junior forward Lyla Hentges (St. Thomas) had 18 against Delano, and freshman guard Lucy Hilgert has been a bright spot.
20. Duluth Marshall (2A, 0-1) Previous rank: 21
Despite losing 69-67 to Orono, the Hilltoppers showed off their ability to hang with the bigger classes’ best. Sophomore guard Chloe Johnson scored 24 points and senior guard Cairin Berger (Minnesota-Crookston) 15.
21. Chaska (0-2) Previous rank: 17
The Hawks opened the season with a 78-55 loss to Lakeville North, followed by a 68-65 loss to Maple Grove. In a tight game against the Crimson, sophomore forward Natalie Heyer scored 28 points.
22. Monticello (0-2) Previous rank: 14
The Magic are another two-loss team that, for now, drops in the rankings. Senior guard Samantha Voll (St. Thomas) averaged a team-high 18 points per game in losses to Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Elk River.
23. Lakeville South (1-0) Previous rank: unranked
The Cougars knocked strong 3A team Stewartville out of the rankings with a 73-65 head-to-head win, helped by sophomore guard Piper Ohnstad’s 20 points and solid performances from seniors Amaya Pahl (Minnesota State Mankato), Haley Benson and Ashlyn Williams (Rollins).
24. Becker (3A, 1-0) Previous rank: unranked
The Bulldogs defeated Jordan 72-38. Sisters Adele and Andersyn Changamire make a formidable guard duo, with Adele, a junior, dropping 22 points and five assists and Andersyn, a freshman, putting up 23 and six.
25. DeLaSalle (3A, 0-1) Previous rank: 23
The Islanders led for much of their season opener against Benilde-St. Margaret’s, eventually falling 68-61. Junior forward Laila Moses and sophomore guard Anaya Shaffa each scored 20 points, and the Islanders looked impressive on defensive, especially in the first half.
