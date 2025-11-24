Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 2

The No. 1 teams held their ground, but not much else stayed the same as in the preseason.

Sidney Tauer (32) and her Sleepy Eye St. Mary's teammates hold Class 1A's top ranking for the second week in a row. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

None of the top-ranked teams changed in the second ranking of the season from the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Big change came after that. Only Orono in Class 3A remained in the second spot. Minnetonka (4A), Minnehaha Academy (2A) and Mountain Iron-Buhl (1A) all moved up from third to second.

Elsewhere, Proctor made the biggest jump in its class of any team, moving from a tie for 10th to sixth in Class 2A.

Three new teams entered the rankings this week. Lakeville South debuts in a tie for 10th in Class 4A, Rochester Lourdes joins the top 10 at seventh in Class 2A, and Braham comes in at No. 7 in Class 1A.

The coaches’ Top 25, covering all classes, also is unchanged at the No. 1 position, held by Hopkins. Wayzata fell from No. 2 to No. 6, and Providence Academy, Minnetonka and Benilde-St. Margaret’s moved up one spot each. Rosemount made a big move, to fifth from 12th.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (1-0). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Minnetonka (1-0). Previous rank: No. 3

3. Rosemount (2-0). Previous rank: No. 4

4. Rochester Mayo (1-0). Previous rank: No. 5

5. Lakeville North (1-0). Previous rank: No. 6

6. Wayzata (1-1). Previous rank: No. 2

7. Eastview (1-0). Previous rank: No. 10

8. Maple Grove (0-1). Previous rank: No. 7

9. East Ridge (0-1). Previous rank: No. 8

T10. St. Michael-Albertville (0-1). Previous rank: No. 9

T10. Lakeville South (1-0). Previous rank: unranked

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Orono (1-0). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Marshall (0-0). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Hill-Murray (1-0). Previous rank: No. 5

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (0-0). Previous rank: No. 4

6. DeLaSalle (0-1). Previous rank: No. 8

7. Stewartville (1-1). Previous rank: No. 6

8. Becker (1-0). Previous rank: No. 10

9. Delano (1-1). Previous rank: No. 7

10. Byron (0-0). Previous rank: No. 9

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (1-1). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Minnehaha Academy (1-0). Previous rank: No. 3

3. Crosby-Ironton (0-1). Previous rank: No. 2

4. Goodhue (1-0). Previous rank: No. 7

5. Duluth Marshall (0-1). Previous rank: No. 4

6. Proctor (1-0). Previous rank: No. T10

7. Rochester Lourdes (1-0). Previous rank: unranked

8. Minnewaska (1-0). Previous rank: No. T8

T9. Royalton (0-0). Previous rank: No. 6

T9. New London-Spicer (1-0). Previous rank: No. T8

Class 1A

1. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s (2-0). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0). Previous rank: No. 3

3. MACCRAY (2-0). Previous rank: No. 2

4. Kelliher-Northome (0-0). Previous rank: No. 7

5. East Grand Forks (0-0). Previous rank: No. 8

6. Hillcrest Lutheran (1-1). Previous rank: No. 6

7. Braham (1-1). Previous Rank: unranked

8. Hills-Beaver Creek (0-0). Previous rank: No. 9

9. New Richland/Hartland/Ellendale/Geneva (0-1). Previous rank: No. 5

10. Mayer Lutheran (0-2). Previous rank: No. 4

Coaches’ Top 25

1. Hopkins (5). Previous rank: 1

2. Providence Academy. Previous rank: 3

3. Minnetonka. Previous rank: 4

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Previous rank: 5

5. Rosemount. Previous rank: 12

6. Wayzata. Previous rank: 2

7. Rochester Mayo. Previous rank: T13

8. Lakeville North. Previous rank: 10

9. Maple Grove. Previous rank: 6

10. Eastview. Previous rank: 17

11. Orono. Previous rank: 9

12. Hill-Murray. Previous rank: 16

13. Marshall. Previous rank: 7

14. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous rank: 11

15. Minnehaha. Previous rank: T23

16. Chaska. Previous rank: 15

17. Cretin-Derham Hall. Previous rank: 18

18. Monticello. Previous rank: 8

19. Lakeville South. Previous rank: T20

20. DeLaSalle. Previous rank: T23

21. East Ridge. Previous rank: T13

22. Crosby-Ironton. Previous rank: T20

23. Stewartville. Previous rank: 19

24. White Bear Lake. Previous rank: T20

25. Chanhassen. Previous rank: unranked

Received votes: Delano, Becker, Totino-Grace, Prior Lake.

