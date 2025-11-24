None of the top-ranked teams changed in the second ranking of the season from the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Big change came after that. Only Orono in Class 3A remained in the second spot. Minnetonka (4A), Minnehaha Academy (2A) and Mountain Iron-Buhl (1A) all moved up from third to second.

Elsewhere, Proctor made the biggest jump in its class of any team, moving from a tie for 10th to sixth in Class 2A.

Three new teams entered the rankings this week. Lakeville South debuts in a tie for 10th in Class 4A, Rochester Lourdes joins the top 10 at seventh in Class 2A, and Braham comes in at No. 7 in Class 1A.

The coaches’ Top 25, covering all classes, also is unchanged at the No. 1 position, held by Hopkins. Wayzata fell from No. 2 to No. 6, and Providence Academy, Minnetonka and Benilde-St. Margaret’s moved up one spot each. Rosemount made a big move, to fifth from 12th.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (1-0). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Minnetonka (1-0). Previous rank: No. 3

3. Rosemount (2-0). Previous rank: No. 4