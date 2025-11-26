Skip to main content
Introducing Strib Varsity’s 2025-26 boys basketball Dream Team

Here are the best 15 players in Minnesota, as selected by Strib Varsity’s Marcus Fuller.

Clockwise from left: Ryan Kreager of Faribault, Christian Wiggins of Wayzata, Cedric Tomes of East Ridge and Ty Schlagel of Cretin-Derham Hall are just the start of the Strib Varsity Dream Team. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

From top seniors returning to lead championship-caliber teams to juniors looking to make noise and turn their programs into contenders, Minnesota’s upperclassmen rule when it comes to the elite boys basketball players this season.

Here are three starting lineups of student-athletes to keep an eye on this winter: Strib Varsity’s preseason Dream Team. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Nolen Anderson

Wayzata • senior • guard/forward

Before committing to the Gophers in the summer, Anderson, standing 6-8, led the Trojans to a Class 4A title win over Cretin-Derham Hall with a team-high 24 points and 10 rebounds at Williams Arena. Always an excellent outside shooter, he’s developed into a versatile playmaker and scorer from all three levels. College: Minnesota

Baboucarr Ann

Maple Grove • junior • guard/forward

At 6-5, Ann has the ability to finish above the rim, but he’s also known as one of the state’s best shot-makers in the clutch. His 24-point game helped the Crimson win the section title over Champlin Park and reach their first state tournament in four years. College: undecided

Malachi Hill

Totino-Grace • junior • guard

Hill is just under 6 feet tall, but his competitiveness, toughness and leadership are bigger than most players’. A member of one of Minnesota’s most talented basketball families, the Eagles point guard will look to win his third state title. College: undecided

Dothan Ijadimbola

Totino-Grace • senior • guard/forward

The 6-6 Ijadimbola battled through injuries last season, but he nearly led the Eagles past eventual Class 3A champion Alexandria with 17 points in the state semifinals. His skill, length and athleticism allow him to play and defend positions inside and out. College: Drake

King James

Hiawatha Collegiate • junior • forward/center

The powerfully built and explosive 6-7 James drew attention this summer with his famous name and highlight-reel dunks. But he had already proved to be one of Minnesota’s most feared post players when he averaged 16 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks last season. College: undecided

Ryan Kreager

Faribault • senior • center

At 6-10, Kreager could make a case he’s the state’s best shot blocker since former Minnehaha Academy star Chet Holmgren terrorized opponents at the rim four years ago. Last season, he averaged 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks and shot 61% from the field. College: Loyola Chicago

Jayden Moore

Hopkins • senior • guard

Moore’s a dynamic two-sport athlete as a point guard and wide receiver, and there’s probably no Minnesota baller more exciting to watch on the open court. He’ll make big shots, but he’s also 200 assists away from the state’s career record of 1,274. College: North Dakota

JoJo Mitchell

Cretin-Derham Hall • senior • guard

Mitchell, a 6-2 guard, carried the Raiders in January with games of 32, 29 and 27 points, resulting in an 18-0 start last season. He hit 66 three-pointers as a junior, but he’s also capable of tough on-ball defense. College: St. Thomas

Ahmed Nur

Hopkins • junior • forward

At 6-9, Nur’s combination of size, shooting range and athleticism give him arguably more potential than any player in Minnesota. He might not average much more than last season (10 points) on the loaded Royals, but he’s a top-40 player nationally in his class. College: undecided

Deron Russell

Waseca • senior • guard

One of the best two-sport athletes in Minnesota when it comes to football and basketball, the 6-1 guard averaged 22 points on a 32-1 Class 2A runner-up basketball team last season. He led the Blue Jays to the Prep Bowl as an all-state defensive back. College: North Dakota State (football)

Ty Schlagel

Cretin-Derham Hall • junior • guard/forward

The 6-7 Schlagel led the Class 4A runner-up Raiders in scoring last season with just over 18 points per game. Big Ten teams such as Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin might end up regretting they let him get away. College: Nebraska

Cedric Tomes

East Ridge • senior • guard

Tomes recovered from a broken finger to finish his senior football season. He led the Raptors with 27.3 points per game last season in hoops, but Gophers coach Niko Medved also sees Tomes’ passing and basketball IQ making him a future Big Ten floor leader. College: Minnesota

Christian Wiggins

Wayzata • senior • guard

Standing 6-5, the No. 1 senior prospect in the state has the ability to change the game with his scoring (19.1 points per game) and defense. Wiggins had 31 points and six three-pointers in an intense section championship win over Hopkins that took Wayzata to the state tournament. College: Iowa State

K.J. Wilson

Tartan • sophomore • guard

The 6-foot Wilson has been called Tartan’s best shooter and pure scorer potentially since former Titans great and Iowa State guard Jake Sullivan. He was the second-leading scorer (16.8 ppg) on a 27-1 team last season. College: undecided

Mason Witt

Alexandria • senior • guard

The 5-11 combo guard averaged 20.8 points for the state champion Cardinals last season. Witt and cousin Talan Witt made the all-tournament team in Class 3A, which included a 25-point game for Mason in the state semifinals. College: undecided

