Introducing Strib Varsity’s 2025-26 boys basketball Dream Team

From top seniors returning to lead championship-caliber teams to juniors looking to make noise and turn their programs into contenders, Minnesota’s upperclassmen rule when it comes to the elite boys basketball players this season.

Here are three starting lineups of student-athletes to keep an eye on this winter: Strib Varsity’s preseason Dream Team. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Nolen Anderson

Wayzata • senior • guard/forward

Before committing to the Gophers in the summer, Anderson, standing 6-8, led the Trojans to a Class 4A title win over Cretin-Derham Hall with a team-high 24 points and 10 rebounds at Williams Arena. Always an excellent outside shooter, he’s developed into a versatile playmaker and scorer from all three levels. College: Minnesota

Baboucarr Ann

Maple Grove • junior • guard/forward

At 6-5, Ann has the ability to finish above the rim, but he’s also known as one of the state’s best shot-makers in the clutch. His 24-point game helped the Crimson win the section title over Champlin Park and reach their first state tournament in four years. College: undecided

Malachi Hill

Totino-Grace • junior • guard

Hill is just under 6 feet tall, but his competitiveness, toughness and leadership are bigger than most players’. A member of one of Minnesota’s most talented basketball families, the Eagles point guard will look to win his third state title. College: undecided