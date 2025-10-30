The first thing that flashed through East Ridge senior Cedric Tomes’ thoughts after his left index finger bent sideways after a helmet hit on the first drive of the football season was thankfully it wasn’t his shooting hand.

The 6-1, 180-pound quarterback with arguably the best three-point shooting stroke in the state of Minnesota has a future playing point guard for new Gophers basketball coach Niko Medved.

Still, not long after starting his recovery, Tomes could think only about returning to the gridiron.

His dedication to teammates and football resulted in Tomes playing well enough late in the season to help the Raptors (5-4) advance to Friday’s Class 6A playoff game against top-seeded defending state champion Maple Grove.

“This is exactly what I came back for right here,” said Tomes, who combined for 260 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 28-20 win against Andover. “Moments like these and building it with these guys. This is a family right here, and I love these guys. We’re so tight, and it’s an amazing feeling.”

This time next year, Tomes will be on the University of Minnesota campus getting ready for his debut with the Gophers basketball team. Right now, he’s inspiring East Ridge’s football team.

“He’s just a special human being who lifts everyone up around him no matter what he’s doing,” East Ridge football coach Dan Fritze said. “He’s also a true competitor. And competitors don’t back down. There was a time we thought he was out for the season, but he wanted to fight his way back.”

The week after a 41-0 loss in that season opener Aug. 28 at Minnetonka, Tomes had surgery on his left finger and was given a timetable of six to eight weeks for recovery. The overriding speculation was that he’d just focus on healing before East Ridge’s basketball season. Tomes averaged 27 points as a junior last season and was the first in-state commitment this spring for Medved as the new Gophers basketball coach.