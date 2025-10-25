The debate about the best dual-threat quarterback in Minnesota never included East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes this season.

But in only his third game back, Tomes reminded everyone how much he deserved to be in that conversation before he was injured earlier in the fall.

A Gophers basketball recruit, the 6-1 senior kept his high school football career going with four touchdowns, including three in the first half, in a 28-20 victory over visiting Andover in the Class 6A playoffs’ first round.

It was the only home game Tomes played this season because of the broken finger on his non-throwing hand suffered in a season-opening loss at Minnetonka.

“It was amazing,” said Tomes, who led East Ridge to a 21-0 halftime lead. “Those are my brothers, and this was my senior year. I knew what we wanted to accomplish, and this group is so tight. We had to get this done.”

The fourth-seeded Raptors (5-4) advance to play defending state champion and No. 1 overall seed Maple Grove next weekend on the road, but they were too busy celebrating Friday night to look ahead.

“He’s a difference-maker,” East Ridge coach Dan Fritze said about Tomes. “There was a time when we didn’t think we would get him back. This is a blessing to have him back, and we’re grateful for it.”

A one-sided game early got tight after the Huskies (5-4) scored on back-to-back runs by talented senior dual-threat QB Joseph Mapson in the third quarter.