Live scores and updates from Class 6A first-round games

Strib Varsity will provide updates from games around the state, including games at East Ridge, Blaine and Edina.

Moorhead quarterback Jett Feeney (3) throws a pass against Blaine in the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen, Marcus Fuller, Alicia Tipcke and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The first round of the 32-team Class 6A playoffs begins tonight.

Strib Varsity will provide updates from the night’s biggest games, including Andover at East Ridge, Moorhead at Blaine and Farmington at Edina.

Follow our scoreboard for live results. Check out the full Class 6A bracket and the section tournament brackets for Class 5A down to Nine-Player.

You can also watch these games live on Strib Varsity:

At 9:30 p.m., tune in for Episode 10 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Extra reading: Rocori lineman Andrew Trout takes pride in overcoming injury and launching a touted Gophers class

Blaine running back Derrick Obwaya (19) stiff arms Moorhead defensive back Madison Suah (5) on his way to scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Blaine High School on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2Q: East Ridge 14, Andover 0

Andover’s defense was close to stopping East Ridge deep in its own territory, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty kept the drive alive. The Raptors eventually scored on a 24-yard run, Tomes breaking away from a defender for a two-score lead.

— Marcus Fuller

3Q: Moorhead 24, Blaine 14

A real football game broke out to start the second half. Moorhead turned the ball over on downs on its initial possession, deep in Blaine territory, the first time Moorhead was held scoreless in a drive in the game. When Blaine got the ball back, the Moorhead defense stiffened and forced the game’s first punt.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Class 6A

Champlin Park 14, Roseville 0: The Rebels score a pair of first-quarter TDs.

Rosemount 42, Park of Cottage Grove 0: JuJu Bean ran for a 1-yard touchdown to extend the Irish lead. We’ll let this one go for a while and let you know if something changes.

Forest Lake 22, Coon Rapids 0: Jack Ohlsen added to the lead with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Rosemount 35, Park of Cottage Grove 0: This one is a blowout. Jakhai Hollie scored the latest TD, on an 11-yard run.

1Q: Edina 7, Farmington 3

Just after Edina’s Mason West, a Chicago Blackhawks draft pick and Michigan State commit for hockey, led the Hornets to the first touchdown of the game, Farmington pushed back. The Tigers’ Blake Johnson gave the team its best bet yet as he went 58 yards on a catch-and-run on a pass from Ty Beck. An incomplete pass led to a field goal.

— Olivia Hicks

Updates from around Class 6A

Lakeville South 7, Wayzata 0: Jeremiah Lebbi scored on a short run.

Prior Lake 7, White Bear Lake 0: Luke Watkins got in on a 13-yard run.

Maple Grove 21, Eastview 0: The top seed of the top seeds, the only undefeated team in Class 6A, is not waiting around here.

Forest Lake 15, Coon Rapids 0: Forest Lake, 7-1 and one of the four No. 1 seeds, also shows no interest in taking it easy.

Centennial 27, Hopkins 0: There’s a trend here. The No. 1 seeds are cruising.

Rosemount 28, Park of Cottage Grove 0: The top-seeded Irish join the crowd.

Halftime: Moorhead 24, Blaine 14

Important first-half stats: Jett Feeney, 15-for-20, 168 yards, three TDs passing; Taye Reich: 68 yards rushing. Blaine: Jameson Niska, seven carries, 150 yards rushing, 40 yards passing. RB Derrick Obwaya, 59 yards rushing.

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: East Ridge 8, Andover 0

East Ridge’s first drive ended with a turnover on downs, but senior Cedric Tomes led a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive to give the Raptors an 8-0 lead. Tomes connected with Akeed Ali on an 18-yard TD pass on fourth-and-7 with a minute left in the first quarter.

— Marcus Fuller

1Q: Edina 7, Farmington 0

Hornets quarterback Mason West puts Edina at the start of a chilly game. The Farmington Tigers came out heavy in the first couple of minutes of the first quarter, but quarterback Cade Boyles lost a fumble.

— Olivia Hicks

Updates from around Class 6A

Shakopee 7, Stillwater 0: Jake Courts passed 18 yards to Quinn Schriever to get this one going. Shakopee is 5-3, Stillwater 3-5. Up next for the winner is the winner of Hopkins at Centennial.

Rosemount 6, Park of Cottage Grove 0: The Irish, seeded No. 1 in their eight-team corner of the bracket, are off and running.

Halftime: Moorhead 24, Blaine 14

Blaine has not been run off the field, by any means. The Bengals have generated enough offense to compete well, but turnovers have bitten the Bengals. They’ve committed two — an interception and a fumble — and dropped a couple of potential interceptions. Moorhead ended the half with a 28-yard field goal by Ibrahim Abdi for the 10-point difference. Spuds QB Jett Feeney has been impressive. He throws such a terrific ball. Three TD passes in the first half.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Class 6A

St. Michael-Albertville 21, Osseo 7: Wyatt Mosher ran for his second rushing touchdown of the game to put the Knights back in front by two scores.

Minnetonka 27, Anoka 0: Hey, the Skippers changed it up. This time Caleb Francois scored on a pass reception, a 45-yarder from Caleb Gutzmer. You’ll recall Francois was the quarterback last season and again at times this season as Gutzmer recovered from injury. That’s four TDs for Francois, three running and this pass.

Updates from around Class 6A

St. Michael-Albertville 14, Osseo 7: Philip Sieh ran for a 1-yard touchdown to cut the Orioles’ deficit in half.

Minnetonka 20, Anoka 0: Anybody seen Caleb Francois? Yes, he’s in the end zone again. Francois scored his third touchdown of the game, on a 2-yard run.

Standout running back Caleb Francois scored three first-half touchdowns against Anoka on Friday, Oct. 24 2025. (Chris Carr/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: Farmington at Edina.

I’m here at Edina, where fans in green and yellow are trickling in as the Hornets prepare to take on Farmington in a first-round Class 6A playoff game. Hats, mittens and mugs are coming out in the stands as the temperature steadily drops and the Friday night nights flicker on. The music is loud overhead, and the crowd is getting noisy as the Hornets look to do what the team hasn’t accomplished since Edina West did it in 1978: Win the state title.

— Olivia Hicks

2Q: Moorhead 14, Blaine 14

Not much defense played so far. Moorhead is driving again, to the Blaine 7. Moorhead is used to playing high-octane games. Can Blaine match the pace? So far, so good for the Bengals.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Class 6A

Minnetonka 13, Anoka 0: There goes Caleb Francois again, for 15 yards and his 24th touchdown of the season. Minnetonka and Anoka are playing for a shot at the winner of a 7 p.m. game between third seed Prior Lake and sixth seed White Bear Lake. Anoka got noticed this fall by losing 62-61 to Andover and 42-41 to Champlin Park in back-to-back games. Minnetonka is 6-2 after losing its past two games, to Edina and Maple Grove.

Moorhead wide receiver David Mack (1), right, runs into the end zone during the first quarter during a game against Blaine at Blaine High School in Blaine, Minn. on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

End 1Q: Moorhead 14, Blaine 14

This game started just as expected. Moorhead scored on its second play from scrimmage, a 58-yard connection from Jett Feeney to David Mack. Blaine answered. QB Jameson Niska ran 68 yards. RB Derrick Obwaya scored on the next play, on a 12-yard run. Moorhead retook the lead, driving for a 5-yard score from Feeney to Mack. Blaine came right down and made the score 14-14 on a 9-yard run by Niska.

A typical Moorhead game.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Class 6A

Minnetonka 7, Anoka 0: Caleb Francois scored on a 10-yard run for the Skippers, the second seed in its group of eight. Anoka is 0-8 but seeded seventh, a reflection of some of the high-scoring, close losses the Tornadoes have endured.

St. Michael-Albertville 14, Osseo 0: Wyatt Mosher ran for a 5-yard touchdown to extend the Knights’ lead. Mosher made an interception of a tipped pass to set the Knights up at the Orioles 10-yard line.

Pregame: Andover at East Ridge

Tonight’s game between East Ridge and Andover features two of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state in East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes and Andover’s Joseph Mapson. The Raptors (4-4) host the Huskies (5-3) in a Class 6A opening-round playoff game with Tomes playing in his third game since returning from a broken finger.

East Ridge lost 24-15 to Woodbury in the regular-season finale, but Tomes led the Raptors to a win vs. Stillwater in his first game back on Oct. 10. Mapson led the Huskies on a four-game winning streak during the season, but they dropped their final two games in the regular season, vs. Blaine and Osseo.

Friday’s winner likely will have the daunting task of facing defending 6A champion Maple Grove in the next round.

— Marcus Fuller

St. Michael-Albertville 7, Osseo 0

Ty Haring’s touchdown pass to Elijah Lewis got this one started. St. Michael-Albertville is 3-5, seeded fifth in its eight-team quadrant. Osseo is 4-4 and seeded fourth. They’re playing for a likely shot at top seed Rosemount, which takes on eighth seed Park of Cottage Grove in a 7 p.m. game.

Moorhead (left) and Blaine players watch as a referee does the coin toss before a football game against the two schools at Blaine High School in Blaine, Minn. on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: Moorhead at Blaine

There’s a prevailing opinion that Blaine was the recipient of a little tough luck, drawing Moorhead one week after the Spuds got quarterback Jett Feeney back from injury. No question Feeney is a difference-maker for Moorhead, but Blaine is a proud football school, and the Bengals certainly aren’t going to roll over.

Moorhead is accustomed to long bus rides, but I’ve got to believe it still takes a cumulative toll on a team. And do not overlook Blaine QB Jameson Niska, the latest in a growing line of dual threat quarterbacks at Blaine.

The Bengals can’t let Moorhead get rolling or it could be a long night.

— Jim Paulsen

