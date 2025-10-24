Live scores and updates from Class 6A first-round games

The first round of the 32-team Class 6A playoffs begins tonight.

Strib Varsity will provide updates from the night’s biggest games, including Andover at East Ridge, Moorhead at Blaine and Farmington at Edina.

Follow our scoreboard for live results. Check out the full Class 6A bracket and the section tournament brackets for Class 5A down to Nine-Player.

You can also watch these games live on Strib Varsity:

Blaine running back Derrick Obwaya (19) stiff arms Moorhead defensive back Madison Suah (5) on his way to scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Blaine High School on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2Q: East Ridge 14, Andover 0

Andover’s defense was close to stopping East Ridge deep in its own territory, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty kept the drive alive. The Raptors eventually scored on a 24-yard run, Tomes breaking away from a defender for a two-score lead.

— Marcus Fuller