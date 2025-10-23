Chanhassen’s Kade Bush switches football commitment to West Virginia

Ahead of National Signing Day in December, Chanhassen tight end Kade Bush switched his college commitment from Arkansas to West Virginia this week.

Bush, a 6-5, 220-pound senior ranked as a three-star recruit, announced Thursday he was “100% committed” to West Virginia after visiting the Mountaineers last week.

Two days earlier, Bush posted on social media his decision to decommit from Arkansas and reopen his recruitment.

100% Committed! Thank you so much @NYSEandeasy, @RealCoachRod, @CoachTTrickett and the entire West Virginia staff for the amazing visit and making it feel like home!! Excited for what’s ahead! Go Mountaineers!!🟦🟨 @WVUfootball #HardEdge #NPND pic.twitter.com/DXjym4fyaL — Kade Bush (@kade_bush) October 23, 2025

A three-star prospect ranked seventh in the 2026 class in Minnesota, Bush had been committed since March 27, but the Razorbacks fired head coach Sam Pittman on Sept. 25 after a 2-3 start this season.

Chanhassen (7-1) hosts Mankato West (4-5) in a Class 5A, Section 2 semifinal game Saturday.

The Storm defeated the Scarlets 35-21 on Oct. 10 with West Virginia tight end coach Michael Nysewander in attendance. Bush, who had five catches for 41 yards in the game, received a scholarship offer from West Virginia on Oct. 12.

In Minnesota’s 2026 class, Bush is joined by future college tight ends Roman Voss of Jackson County Central, committed to the Gophers, and Pierce Petersohn of Triton, committed to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions fired coach James Franklin earlier this month, but Petersohn hasn’t announced any change in his recruitment.