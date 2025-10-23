Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller continue their challenge of predicting high school football results, and they’ll take it through the Prep Bowl. Fuller improved his record to 26-11 Tuesday; Paulsen is 23-14.

Friday

Moorhead Spuds (4-4) at Blaine Bengals (5-3), 6 p.m.

Marcus says: The return of Moorhead’s Jett Feeney from injury meant one of the state’s best QB-WR combinations was on display again last week vs. Edina. Feeney to fellow junior David Mack was like watching prime Joe Montana to Jerry Rice. Mack finished with 18 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Establishing Taye Reich on the ground early will make Moorhead’s passing attack even more formidable. Blaine will try to counter with Jameson Niska, who rushed for 255 of the team’s 358 yards in a win vs. Andover. Expect a high-scoring affair. The pick: Moorhead 45, Blaine 41

Jim says: How much does one player matter? When it’s a player of the caliber of Feeney, obviously a great deal. Feeney missed five games and a portion of another with a shoulder injury. Junior Austin Dryburgh did a fine job filling in, but Feeney brings the explosive Spuds to another level. In his first game back, he put on a show in a 51-44 victory over Edina, going 32-for-38 for 373 yards and four touchdowns. Blaine is no pushover, and the Bengals should be able to move the ball successfully, but stopping Moorhead at full strength is a tall order. The pick: Moorhead 44, Blaine 32

Farmington Tigers (4-4) at Edina Hornets (4-4), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Edina was a top-five team in the preseason Class 6A poll, but it quickly fell behind Farmington in the top 10. Both teams fell out of the rankings by the end of September. The Tigers have lost four of their past five games. The Hornets’ slide includes losses to ranked opponents Eden Prairie and Maple Grove. Edina’s 27-20 win against Minnetonka was a sign that the lofty goals for this season might not be lost. The pick: Edina 31, Farmington 17

Jim says: On paper, this is simply a matchup of .500 teams. Farmington has had its share of impressive outings, topped by a 15-6 victory over Shakopee on Oct. 10. But I’ve been on Edina’s bandwagon all season. The Hornets have too much talent — QB Mason West, RB Chase Bjorgaard (a 1,000-yard rusher), a cadre of talented receivers and one of the best defensive lines in the state — to go down in the first round of the playoffs. Edina advances. The pick: Edina 38, Farmington 21

Andover (5-3) at East Ridge (4-4), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Two of the state’s top dual-threat quarterbacks, East Ridge senior Cedric Tomes and Andover senior Joseph Mapson, face off. It didn’t seem like this matchup would be possible last month. Tomes, committed to the Gophers for basketball, was sitting out, recovering from a broken finger. When he returned Oct. 10 for his first game since the season opener, East Ridge beat rival Stillwater. Mapson, who leads his team in passing and rushing, was a Player of the Year contender during a four-game win streak, but the Huskies ended the regular season with losses to Osseo and Blaine. The pick: Andover 36, East Ridge 31

Jim says: In the two games I’ve seen Andover in person, the Huskies have shown themselves to be fast starters, with Mapson the catalyst to building 14-point leads in each game. But they haven’t been able to maintain those leads, failing to establish a consistent running game en route to losses. Mapson is as good with his arm as he is with his legs; Andover will need to move the chains consistently through the air to fend off East Ridge’s dynamic duo of QB Tomes and receiver Akeed Ali. I want to pick East Ridge here, but I can’t. The pick: Andover 30, East Ridge 23

The full Class 6A bracket (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Saturday

Breck Mustangs (6-3) at Minneapolis North Polars (8-0), 1 p.m.

Marcus says: The Polars have outscored opponents 331-76 this season. Their passing offense behind Logan Lachermeier gets all the attention, deservedly so with 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns this year. What about the defense? Minneapolis North has recorded 23.5 sacks and nine interceptions this year, including two pick-six touchdowns. Breck showed just how to pull off an upset, though. The Mustangs had a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, giving up 258 yards rushing in a 34-30 win vs. Brooklyn Center in the quarterfinal round. The pick: Minneapolis North 35, Breck 31