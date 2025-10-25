Skip to main content
Video: Mason West leads Edina to Class 6A state opening win over Farmington

The senior, a 2025 first round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, scored three touchdowns in the round one victory.

Edina senior wide receiver Sammy Stephenson runs in a touchdown against Farmington Oct. 24, 2025. (Alicia Tipcke)
By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Edina advanced to the second round of the Class 6A state football tournament for the fourth straight year following its 30-17 win over Farmington on Friday.

Edina took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Mason West.

“This is kind of why I came back, because I want to just win games,” said West about playing football his senior year.

West was picked 29th overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He committed to Michigan State for hockey in June.

“We came up short in the state championship my sophomore year, and had a good year last year, but we’re trying to put it all together and do something special,” West said.

The Hornets achieved something special on Friday, led by West’s 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“[West] is an amazing player, and once in a lifetime to coach,” sixth-year Edina coach Jason Potts said. “He’s a great leader. He makes great decisions. It’s fun to call an offense with him because he can make any throw, any play, any read.”

Farmington kept the game close with two rushing touchdowns from Chris Rehak, one coming from 87 yards out in the third quarter to cut Edina’s lead to 27-17. It was not enough to overcome what the Hornets had already accomplished — two second-quarter receiving touchdowns from Sammy Stephenson and a score in the third from Jabari Strader. A field goal from Will Gremmels in the fourth quarter sealed the Hornets’ victory.

Edina (5-4) will face Forest Lake (8-1) in round two of the state tournament on Friday.

Comments