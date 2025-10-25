Edina advanced to the second round of the Class 6A state football tournament for the fourth straight year following its 30-17 win over Farmington on Friday.

Edina took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Mason West.

“This is kind of why I came back, because I want to just win games,” said West about playing football his senior year.

West was picked 29th overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He committed to Michigan State for hockey in June.

“We came up short in the state championship my sophomore year, and had a good year last year, but we’re trying to put it all together and do something special,” West said.

The Hornets achieved something special on Friday, led by West’s 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“[West] is an amazing player, and once in a lifetime to coach,” sixth-year Edina coach Jason Potts said. “He’s a great leader. He makes great decisions. It’s fun to call an offense with him because he can make any throw, any play, any read.”