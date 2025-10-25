“We came up short in the state championship my sophomore year, and had a good year last year, but we’re trying to put it all together and do something special,” West said.
The Hornets achieved something special on Friday, led by West’s 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.
“[West] is an amazing player, and once in a lifetime to coach,” sixth-year Edina coach Jason Potts said. “He’s a great leader. He makes great decisions. It’s fun to call an offense with him because he can make any throw, any play, any read.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Farmington kept the game close with two rushing touchdowns from Chris Rehak, one coming from 87 yards out in the third quarter to cut Edina’s lead to 27-17. It was not enough to overcome what the Hornets had already accomplished — two second-quarter receiving touchdowns from Sammy Stephenson and a score in the third from Jabari Strader. A field goal from Will Gremmels in the fourth quarter sealed the Hornets’ victory.
Edina (5-4) will face Forest Lake (8-1) in round two of the state tournament on Friday.
Comments