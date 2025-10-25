The Class 6A football playoffs began Friday, and the second round of section tournaments in the six other classes will be Saturday. Here’s a look at the results of teams that Strib Varsity’s Jim Paulsen included in his Minnesota Top 25.

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

Note: Seed in the state tournament is mentioned in square brackets.

1. [1] Maple Grove (9-0): defeated [8] Eastview 56-7 at Maple Grove. The Crimson led Eastview (2-7) 28-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime. Up next: [4] East Ridge on Oct. 31.

2. [1] Centennial (8-1): defeated [8] Hopkins 48-12 at Centennial. The Cougars won their fifth consecutive game, leading 27-0 after one quarter and 41-0 at halftime. An interception and fumble recovery in the final five minutes of the first quarter led to two Centennial TDs. Midway through the second quarter, Tristan Hanson returned a fumble 40 yards to give Centennial a 33-0 lead over Hopkins (4-5). Up next: [4] Shakopee on Oct. 31.

3. [1] Rosemount (8-1): defeated [8] Park of Cottage Grove 56-14 at Rosemount. Rosemount led 35-0 after a quarter and 56-0 at halftime. Jeru Bean ran for two TDs, and Cullen George returned an interception 27 yards for a TD. It was Rosemount’s eighth straight win since losing the season opener to Centennial. Park of Cottage Grove finished 1-8. Up next: [5] St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 31.

4. [2] Lakeville South (7-2): defeated [7] Wayzata 35-12 at Lakeville South. Nic Swanson ran for two TDs for Lakeville South. Wayzata finished 1-8. Up next: [3] Mounds View on Oct. 31.

5. [1] St. Thomas Academy (5A, 8-0): plays [4] Apple Valley (4-5) on Saturday at St. Thomas Academy. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Hastings vs. [2] Two Rivers.

6. [2] Minnetonka (7-2): defeated [7] Anoka 34-16 at Minnetonka. Caleb Francois ran for three TDs and caught a TD pass. Anoka finished 0-9. Up next: [3] Prior Lake on Oct. 31.