How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in playoff games

The Class 6A teams in Strib Varsity’s rankings went 10-for-10 in the first round of the playoffs.

Moorhead wide receiver Zak Walker (9) and running back Taye Reich celebrate as the final seconds tick off the clock in the fourth quarter of their 38-21 playoff win over Blaine on Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Kevin Bertels and Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Class 6A football playoffs began Friday, and the second round of section tournaments in the six other classes will be Saturday. Here’s a look at the results of teams that Strib Varsity’s Jim Paulsen included in his Minnesota Top 25.

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

Note: Seed in the state tournament is mentioned in square brackets.

1. [1] Maple Grove (9-0): defeated [8] Eastview 56-7 at Maple Grove. The Crimson led Eastview (2-7) 28-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime. Up next: [4] East Ridge on Oct. 31.

2. [1] Centennial (8-1): defeated [8] Hopkins 48-12 at Centennial. The Cougars won their fifth consecutive game, leading 27-0 after one quarter and 41-0 at halftime. An interception and fumble recovery in the final five minutes of the first quarter led to two Centennial TDs. Midway through the second quarter, Tristan Hanson returned a fumble 40 yards to give Centennial a 33-0 lead over Hopkins (4-5). Up next: [4] Shakopee on Oct. 31.

3. [1] Rosemount (8-1): defeated [8] Park of Cottage Grove 56-14 at Rosemount. Rosemount led 35-0 after a quarter and 56-0 at halftime. Jeru Bean ran for two TDs, and Cullen George returned an interception 27 yards for a TD. It was Rosemount’s eighth straight win since losing the season opener to Centennial. Park of Cottage Grove finished 1-8. Up next: [5] St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 31.

4. [2] Lakeville South (7-2): defeated [7] Wayzata 35-12 at Lakeville South. Nic Swanson ran for two TDs for Lakeville South. Wayzata finished 1-8. Up next: [3] Mounds View on Oct. 31.

5. [1] St. Thomas Academy (5A, 8-0): plays [4] Apple Valley (4-5) on Saturday at St. Thomas Academy. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Hastings vs. [2] Two Rivers.

6. [2] Minnetonka (7-2): defeated [7] Anoka 34-16 at Minnetonka. Caleb Francois ran for three TDs and caught a TD pass. Anoka finished 0-9. Up next: [3] Prior Lake on Oct. 31.

7. [3] Eden Prairie (7-2): defeated [6] Lakeville North 50-7 at Eden Prairie. Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant secured his 400th career victory in his 43rd season. He’s 400-86 in his career and only the third coach in state history to reach 400 wins; Verndale’s Mike Mahlen and Becker’s Dwight Lundeen are the others. Justice Bates and Andrew Johnson each ran for two TDs for Eden Prairie. Lakeville North finished 6-3. Up next: [2] Champlin Park on Oct. 31.

8. [1] Forest Lake (8-1): defeated [8] Coon Rapids 57-7 at Forest Lake. Kevin Ndirangu ran for four TDs and Mack Jurkovich ran for two for the Rangers. Coon Rapids finished 2-7. Up next: [4] Edina on Oct. 31.

9. [1] Byron (4A, 8-0): plays [4] Winona (3-6) on Saturday at Byron. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Kasson-Mantorville vs. [3] Stewartville at Rochester Mayo High School.

10. [1] Chanhassen (5A, 7-1): plays [5] Mankato West (4-5) on Saturday at Chanhassen. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Chaska vs. [3] Mankato East.

11. [1] Spring Lake Park (5A, 8-0): plays [4] Cooper (3-6) on Saturday at Spring Lake Park. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Buffalo vs. [3] Armstrong.

12. [1] Jackson County Central (2A, 8-0): plays [5] Windom (4-5) at Jackson County Central. Jackson County Central has won 20 games in a row. Its only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial vs. [3] LeSueur-Henderson at Southwest Minnesota State.

13. [1] Alexandria (5A, 7-1): plays [5] Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-7) on Saturday at Alexandria. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Bemidji vs. [3] Sartell.

14. [1] Minneota (1A, 8-0): plays [5] MACCRAY (3-6) on Saturday at Minneota. Minneota has won 41 games in a row, Minnesota’s longest active streak. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Dawson-Boyd vs. [3] Lakeview at Southwest Minnesota State.

15. [1] Marshall (4A, 8-0): plays [4] Hutchinson (5-4) on Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Rocori vs. [3] Willmar.

16. [1] Annandale (3A, 8-0): plays [4] Pine City (3-6) on Saturday at Annandale. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Spectrum vs. [3] Foley at St. Cloud Tech.

17. [2] Champlin Park (8-1): defeated [7] Roseville 28-0 at Champlin Park. The Rebels won their sixth in a row; they haven’t lost since a 31-10 loss to Centennial in Week 3. It was their first shutout of the season. Preston Nelson ran for two TDs and Miles Felton ran for a TD and threw a TD pass. Roseville finished 1-7. Up next: [3] Eden Prairie on Oct. 31.

18. [1] Pine Island (3A, 8-0): plays [4] Lake City (4-5) on Saturday at Pine Island. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Winona Cotter/Hope vs. [3] Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

19. [1] Monticello (5A, 6-1): plays [4] St. Francis (6-3) on Saturday at Monticello. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Elk River vs. [3] Cambridge-Isanti.

20. [1] Minneapolis North (3A, 8-0): plays [4] Breck (6-3) on Saturday at Minneapolis North. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] St. Croix Lutheran vs. [6] Minneapolis Camden.

21. [2] Elk River (5A, 6-2): plays [3] Cambridge-Isanti (4-4) on Saturday at Elk River. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [1] Monticello vs. [4] St. Francis.

22. [1] Mahtomedi (5A, 7-1): plays [4] St. Paul Highland Park (4-5) on Saturday at Mahtomedi. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] Cretin-Derham Hall vs. [3] Tartan.

23. [6] Moorhead (5-4): defeated [3] Blaine 38-21 at Blaine. Jim Paulsen covered the game for Strib Varsity. Up next: [2] Woodbury on Oct. 31.

24. [2] Woodbury (7-2): defeated [7] Eagan 21-20 at Woodbury. Woodbury stopped a two-point conversion after Eagan (2-6) scored a late touchdown. Emmett Snuggerud passed for two touchdowns for the Royals. Up next: [6] Moorhead on Oct. 31.

25. [1] Hill-Murray (4A, 7-1): plays [5] St. Paul Johnson (6-3) on Saturday at Hill-Murray. After that: section final Oct. 31, winner of [2] South St. Paul vs. [6] Chisago Lakes.

