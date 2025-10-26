Chanhassen rolls into section football championship

Chanhassen’s football playmakers were on full display Saturday afternoon, as the host Storm dominated Mankato West 46-22 to reach the Class 5A, Section 2 final.

Nathan Ramler, the Storm’s 6-6 senior quarterback, finally threw his first interception of the season, but he completed 18 of 23 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. So that’s 24 touchdown passes on the season and just one interception.

“He’s just worked so hard to become the best quarterback he can be,” Chanhassen coach Cullen Nelson said. “And he’s got an O-line that blocks their butts off for him and some really good guys to go and get the ball.”

The Storm (8-1) scored touchdowns on their first three drives, jumping to a 22-0 lead. Tight end Kade Bush is committed to play for West Virginia next season, and Ramler hit him for a 14-yard TD to open the scoring.

Junior running back Peyton Ramsay had the first of his two touchdown runs during that first-quarter burst, and wide receiver James Kopfmann scored the first of his three TDs. Add left tackle Owen Linder, who is committed to Iowa, and there are stars all over Chanhassen’s field.

Ramler said he’s taken game-day visits to St. John’s, Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Gustavus, but his focus is on this run for the Storm.

Mankato West (4-6) had early chances to get back into the game, driving to Chanhassen’s 4-yard line and 2-yard line on consecutive drives — only to come away with zero points.

“Our defense has just been getting better and battling,” Nelson said. “And we talked about that, how goal-line stands are important, and we want to make them work to earn every blade of grass.”