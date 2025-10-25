On a crisp Saturday afternoon, Benilde-St. Margaret’s secured its fourth straight Class 4A, Section 5 championship berth after defeating St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (SMB) 22-20 in the section semifinals.

“I think it says something about where the program is going, the fact that this is now becoming pretty consistent to reach the section finals,” second-year head coach Brad Anderson said.

Click the video box above to see game highlights and hear more from Brad Anderson and Braylon Kelly-Taylor.

The Red Knights gained momentum early, leading 14-0 at halftime via touchdowns from Ray Yerhot and Nate Decowski. In the third quarter, eighth-grade quarterback Carter Cupito found Ayden Green for SMB’s first touchdown, but BSM responded with a Braylon Kelly-Taylor touchdown to lead 22-6.

Then the Wolfpack made their comeback. They struck twice in the fourth quarter, the first a touchdown from Aiden Wilson that brought the score to 22-14 after the two-point conversion. With less than one minute left, Cupito found Kamar Sandifer Howze for a touchdown to close within two points. The Red Knights stuffed the two-point attempt to seal the win.

“We don’t want any of this to be our last game for anybody,” senior wide receiver Kelly-Taylor said. “We just really didn’t want it to end. So we had to find the extra fight.”

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-3) will face Holy Angels (8-1) in the section title game Friday.