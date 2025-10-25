Minneapolis North routs Breck, rolls into football section final

It would be easy, and overly simple, to explain Minneapolis North’s 58-7 victory over Breck on Saturday in the Section 4, Class 3A semifinals as just a matter of the Polars’ remarkable team speed.

To reduce North’s strong point to just a matter of running faster than the other team does the Polars a disservice. While it’s true North has explosive and elusive talent to spare, such a simple label unjustly glosses over other factors that have played a big role in their 9-0 season.

“I think one thing that doesn’t get noticed is our [offensive] line,” said senior quarterback Logan Lachermeier, who passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns Saturday. “They make it so easy. Those big guys are working all game. They never get any credit.”

Polars coach Charles Adams Jr. singled out Lachermeier, who is more than just a facilitator for great players.

“What make this group so special is how patient Logan Lachermeier is,” he said. “Knowing he has all those weapons, I think that makes the game easier for him. He knows he can rely on everybody.”

And then there is the number of skill players who suit up for North, such as receivers J’Marion Sanders, Anthony “Ant” Deline, Quantayvious Roberts, Cordae Williams and Jeremiah Jackson. All have the ability to turn a short out route in a touchdown.

Saturday, Deline scored from 90 yards, Sanders from 22 and Jackson from 5.

“It’s fun knowing we can go the distance on any play,” Deline said.