Rocori’s Andrew Trout was the No. 1 football player in the 2026 class and possible cornerstone of the Gophers future offensive line when he committed to coach P.J. Fleck nearly two years ago.

Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss, who would eventually become the top prospect in the state, didn’t have a scholarship offer from Fleck then, in January 2024.

Neither did Forest Lake’s Howie Johnson, but he and Voss were soon offered and later joined Trout to form one of the best in-state Gophers recruiting classes in recent memory.

“I never would’ve thought we’d have the recruiting class we do now,” said Trout, a senior and a four-star recruit. “It’s insane to think about that I was the first one.”

It’s actually not that crazy.

The 6-7, 300-pound Trout possesses the physical tools and talent of a stalwart Big Ten tackle. Still, he had to show that potential was still in place after a foot injury cost him most of his junior season.

Saturday’s Class 4A, Section 2 semifinal, No. 2 seed Rocori (7-1) against No. 3 Willmar (6-3), is a year removed from when Trout rushed back to play one 2024 game, a loss to Princeton in the section playoffs.

“Last year I was on the bench the entire season until the section semifinals and that heartbreaking loss,” Trout said. “It’s definitely special getting to play your senior year. One last ride with the guys you grew up with and hanging out with since we were little kids. The brotherhood that I got to experience to the fullest this year was special.”