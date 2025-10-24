Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Rocori lineman Andrew Trout takes pride in overcoming injury and launching a touted Gophers class

Andrew Trout missed nearly all of his junior season, then stood strong on his commitment after he recovered. Roman Voss of Jackson County Central and Howie Johnson of Forest Lake joined him to form a strong in-state class at the U.

Rocori offensive lineman and Gophers recruit Andrew Trout and his girlfriend, Cece Linders, hang out on the sideline with other recruits before the Gophers-Nebraska football game Oct. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Rocori’s Andrew Trout was the No. 1 football player in the 2026 class and possible cornerstone of the Gophers future offensive line when he committed to coach P.J. Fleck nearly two years ago.

Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss, who would eventually become the top prospect in the state, didn’t have a scholarship offer from Fleck then, in January 2024.

Neither did Forest Lake’s Howie Johnson, but he and Voss were soon offered and later joined Trout to form one of the best in-state Gophers recruiting classes in recent memory.

“I never would’ve thought we’d have the recruiting class we do now,” said Trout, a senior and a four-star recruit. “It’s insane to think about that I was the first one.”

It’s actually not that crazy.

The 6-7, 300-pound Trout possesses the physical tools and talent of a stalwart Big Ten tackle. Still, he had to show that potential was still in place after a foot injury cost him most of his junior season.

Saturday’s Class 4A, Section 2 semifinal, No. 2 seed Rocori (7-1) against No. 3 Willmar (6-3), is a year removed from when Trout rushed back to play one 2024 game, a loss to Princeton in the section playoffs.

“Last year I was on the bench the entire season until the section semifinals and that heartbreaking loss,” Trout said. “It’s definitely special getting to play your senior year. One last ride with the guys you grew up with and hanging out with since we were little kids. The brotherhood that I got to experience to the fullest this year was special.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trout said he “feels amazing.” that he’s the healthiest he has been in his high school career.

No matter Saturday’s outcome, Trout’s legacy with the Spartans will be defined by his perseverance and not by an injury setback, his coach indicated.

“No kid wants to miss any kind of opportunity during their high school career,” Rocori coach Greg Enz said. “He’s got super family support and a network that made going through something like he did easier. You add in that he’s well respected by his peers. He’s a captain for the team. All that strengthened his resolve to put himself back in a position to compete and succeed.”

Related Coverage

Trout had surgeries to repair two metatarsal fractures in his left foot, one before his junior season and another after. The latter sidelined him until July.

After being cleared in the summer, Trout relied religiously on physical therapy, which he continues twice a week to strengthen his calf muscle and balance. He no longer wears a carbon fiber plate in his shoe for better support. He’s come a long way physically.

Enz raved about Trout’s mobility, footwork and growth this season in pass protection, which wasn’t a staple in past years because of Rocori’s run-dominant offense.

“We were never really a big pass-blocking team in the past,” Enz said. “So he’s got a lot more opportunities to show his athleticism this year pulling and getting out on screen passes to the perimeter … against guys who are a little smaller and agile in comparison. This has been really good for him to do that.”

At Rocori’s practices, Trout benefits from going head-to-head with teammate and fellow Division I recruit Brody Woods, a 6-6, 230-pound pass rusher committed to North Dakota.

“That has helped Andrew advance himself in his ability,” Enz said. “All of that has accelerated his process as a player probably physically and mentally after having missed an entire junior year.”

Once Trout was fully healthy and looked again like one of the best tackles in the country, the Gophers had to prepare to fight off other power conference programs to keep him committed until National Signing Day in December. Rivals Wisconsin and Iowa both offered Trout scholarships.

Fleck and Gophers offensive line/tight ends coach Brian Callahan continued to visit Rocori to see their prized recruit, but they really had nothing to worry about.

“Some people gravitate towards bigger opportunities,” Enz said. “You see so many things about recruits opening their recruiting back up and getting better offers and bigger deals. But [Trout] has a level of humility and is grounded.”

A sign that Trout had every intention of sticking with his Gophers commitment was his duck hunting trip this fall with fellow small-town Minnesotan Voss.

“I think Howie, Roman and I have a great connection,” Trout said. “We’re all like brothers now. We’re excited to obviously go to the U together.”

Everything about representing the state and playing for the Gophers seemed right two years ago and still does for Trout, who is proud to have been the first member of Fleck’s now nationally ranked 2026 recruiting class.

“I always knew I wanted to play for the Gophers,” Trout said. “I didn’t care if I was the only kid to commit in that class. But helping recruit and seeing everybody commit and watching the class grow was really special through my eyes.”

Comment

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Football

Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 10

Football

Streaming on Strib Varsity: Class 6A football state tournament starts Friday

Football

Comments