Let’s check in on P.J. Fleck’s Gophers football recruits from Minnesota

Roman Voss of Jackson County Central, Howie Johnson of Forest Lake and Andrew Trout of Rocori are off to great starts in their senior seasons.

Jackson County Central quarterback Roman Voss, who is committed to the Gophers for college, has produced six touchdowns in three games this season, typically playing only in the first half of blowout victories. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

If Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck wanted to shift fan focus away from his team’s first loss of the season last Saturday at Cal, he could easily point to how well his in-state recruits are doing in high school this season.

Fleck’s 2026 recruiting class has Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss, Rocori’s Andrew Trout and Forest Lake’s Howie Johnson leading three of the top teams in their respective classes. Here’s how they’ve started the 2025 season:

Voss is the boss for No. 1 Huskies

The 6-4, 230-pound quarterback and four-star athlete helped the top-ranked Class 2A Huskies set a school record for points in a game in a 77-0 win Friday vs. Sibley East.

Voss, the No. 1 prospect in the state’s senior class, combined for six touchdowns (four passing and two rushing) to tie his brother, Rudy, for the team single-game record. His totals have come mostly in just one half of play per game.

In three games, Voss has 18 carries for 338 yards and six touchdowns and has completed 21 of 30 passes for 494 yards and four TDs. He also has one catch for 37 yards. JCC plays at Pipestone Area on Friday.

Rangers defense dominates with Johnson

Johnson leads Class 6A No. 3 Forest Lake, one of the top defensive teams in the state. The Rangers have recorded 10 sacks and made four interceptions in three games.

Johnson, a 6-4, 255-pound four-star defensive lineman, ranks second on the team with 15 total tackles and two sacks. He picked up a sack each in Forest Lake’s first two victories this year, against Prior Lake and Anoka.

In last week’s 53-0 win against Park of Cottage Grove, Johnson and his Rangers teammates finished with four sacks and two interceptions. Forest Lake hosts Woodbury on Friday at Forest Lake.

Trout and Rocori respond after first loss

Rocori opened the season with a 28-7 win at Totino-Grace, throwing for 273 yards behind Trout’s stout pass blocking. The 6-7, 300-pound Cold Spring native and No. 2 prospect in Minnesota’s senior class is the healthiest he’s been since before a foot injury that limited him last season.

The Spartans were humbled 28-0 by Marshall the following week, but they rebounded with a 15-14 victory against Hutchinson last week, highlighted by a last-second touchdown run by quarterback Max Fredin. The Spartans play at Willmar on Friday.

Other Gophers recruits and local targets

Fleck has a Class of 2027 commitment from Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane, the No. 1 junior in the state.

The 6-4, 250-pound Diane missed the first three games because of an undisclosed injury. He will not play Friday at Moorhead.

In the 2027 class, the Gophers have made offers to Shakopee’s Blake Betton and Moorhead teammates David Mack, a receiver, and Taye Reich, a running back.

Mack is among the state leaders, averaging 112 receiving yards per game with five touchdown catches. Reich is averaging 93.7 yards rushing and has four rushing TDs through three games.

Betton, who picked up offers from Wisconsin and Arkansas last week, leads Shakopee with 31 total tackles and has one interception. He also has caught one pass for 29 yards.

In the 2026 class, Fleck offered a scholarship to Hopkins receiver Jayden Moore last year. Also highly recruited for basketball, Moore is averaging 125 yards receiving with four touchdowns in two games.

