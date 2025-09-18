If Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck wanted to shift fan focus away from his team’s first loss of the season last Saturday at Cal, he could easily point to how well his in-state recruits are doing in high school this season.

Fleck’s 2026 recruiting class has Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss, Rocori’s Andrew Trout and Forest Lake’s Howie Johnson leading three of the top teams in their respective classes. Here’s how they’ve started the 2025 season:

Voss is the boss for No. 1 Huskies

The 6-4, 230-pound quarterback and four-star athlete helped the top-ranked Class 2A Huskies set a school record for points in a game in a 77-0 win Friday vs. Sibley East.

Voss, the No. 1 prospect in the state’s senior class, combined for six touchdowns (four passing and two rushing) to tie his brother, Rudy, for the team single-game record. His totals have come mostly in just one half of play per game.

In three games, Voss has 18 carries for 338 yards and six touchdowns and has completed 21 of 30 passes for 494 yards and four TDs. He also has one catch for 37 yards. JCC plays at Pipestone Area on Friday.

Rangers defense dominates with Johnson

Johnson leads Class 6A No. 3 Forest Lake, one of the top defensive teams in the state. The Rangers have recorded 10 sacks and made four interceptions in three games.

Johnson, a 6-4, 255-pound four-star defensive lineman, ranks second on the team with 15 total tackles and two sacks. He picked up a sack each in Forest Lake’s first two victories this year, against Prior Lake and Anoka.

In last week’s 53-0 win against Park of Cottage Grove, Johnson and his Rangers teammates finished with four sacks and two interceptions. Forest Lake hosts Woodbury on Friday at Forest Lake.