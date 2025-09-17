Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage
Subscribe

Minnesota’s high school football class-by-class state poll for Week 4

In the only change at the top, Elk River took over at No. 1 in Class 5A.

Quarterback Levi Harris leads the new No. 1 team in Class 5A football. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Polls are compiled by Minnesota Star Tribune Strib Varsity reporter Jim Paulsen. Voting is by members of the Minnesota media.

The voters: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune; Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Steve Thomson, WCCO Radio; Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune; Reagan Hoverman, Duluth News Tribune; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News; Andy Rennecke, St. Cloud Live; Brian Jerzak, formerly of PrepRedZone.com; Marcus Fuller, Strib Varsity; Jim Paulsen, Strib Varsity.

One voter did not vote this week.

Football state polls

First-place votes in parentheses, followed by record, total points, previous ranking

Class 6A

1. Maple Grove (10), 3-0, 108, 1

2. Minnetonka (1), 3-0, 98, 2

3. Forest Lake, 3-0, 73, 6

4. Shakopee, 3-0, 68, 3

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Centennial, 3-0, 65, 7

6. Eden Prairie, 2-1, 39, 8

7. Farmington, 3-0, 31, 9

Related Coverage

8. Edina, 2-1, 24, 4

9. Moorhead, 2-1, 22, 5

10. Lakeville South, 2-1, 19, unranked

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 15, Rosemount 8, Champlin Park 5, Andover 3, Mounds View 1.

Class 5A

1. Elk River (5), 3-0, 100, 2

2. Chanhassen (4), 3-0, 83, 1

3. St. Thomas Academy (1), 3-0, 78, 3t

4. Mankato East, 3-0, 74, 3t

5. Spring Lake Park (1), 3-0, 61, 6

6. Mahtomedi, 3-0, 46, 5

7. Chaska, 3-0, 44, 8

8. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 3-0, 39, 9

9. Brainerd, 3-0, 29, 10

10. Alexandria, 2-1, 14, unranked

Others receiving votes: Tartan 13, Northfield 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Waconia 5, Rochester Mayo 3, Two Rivers 1.

Class 4A

1. Byron (8), 3-0, 100, 1

2. Marshall (1), 3-0, 90, 2

3. Kasson-Mantorville (1), 3-0, 75, 5

4. Fergus Falls, 3-0, 73, 6t

5. Hermantown, 3-0, 69, 4

6. Zimmerman (1), 3-0, 51, 9

7. Orono, , 2-1, 41, 8

8. SMB, 3-0, 28, unranked

9. (tie) Stewartville, 2-1, 26, 3

9. (tie) North Branch, 3-0, 26, unranked

Others receiving votes: South St. Paul 16, Rocori 6, Hill-Murray 3, Winona 2, Grand Rapids 1, Holy Angels 1

Class 3A

1. Annandale (6), 3-0, 106, 1

2. Albany (3), 3-0, 93, 2

3. Pequot Lakes (1), 3-0, 77, 3

4. Waseca (1), 3-0, 58, 7t

5. Holy Family, 3-0, 52, 5t

6. Minneapolis North, 3-0, 50, 5t

7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-0, 49, 7t

8. Pierz, 3-0, 38, 10

9. Pine Island, 3-0, 25, unranked

10. Fairmont, 2-1, 18, 4

Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 15, Luverne 9, Breck 5, Concordia Academy 4, Litchfield 3, Brooklyn Center 1, Albert Lea 1.

Class 2A

1. Jackson County Central (9), 3-0, 107, 1

2. Chatfield (2), 3-0, 82, 3

3. Holdingford, 3-0, 76, 2

4. Staples-Motley, 3-0, 59, 4

5. Moose Lake-Willow River 3-0, 57, 6

6. Pillager, 3-0, 46, unranked

7. Goodhue, 3-0, 44, 8t

8. Osakis, 3-0, 39, 7

9. Redwood Valley, 3-0, 33, 10

10. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3-0, 27, unranked

Others receiving votes: Le Sueur-Henderson 13, Barnesville 8, Rochester Lourdes 7, Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Aitkin 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 2.

Class 1A

1. Minneota (10), 3-0, 106, 1

2. Springfield, 3-0, 90, 3

3. Mahnomen/Waubun, 3-0, 79, 2

4. Fillmore Central (1), 3-0, 63, 4

5. Dawson-Boyd, 3-0, 60, 5

6. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 3-0, 46, 6

7. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 3-0, 44, 9

8. Cleveland, 3-0, 43, 7

9. Deer River, 3-0, 30, unranked

10. Red Lake County, 3-0, 26, unranked

Others receiving votes: Breckenridge 14, Ottertail Central 12, Barnum 5, Bagley 1, Nevis 1.

Nine-player

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (8), 3-0, 66, 1

2. Kingsland (2), 3-0, 85, 3

3. Kittson County Central, 3-0, 73, 5

4. Wabasso (1), 3-0, 49, 8

5. Edgerton, 3-0, 47, 7

6. Mille Lacs, 3-0, 44, unranked

7. Red Rock Central, 3-0, 44, 9t,

8. Hillcrest Lutheran, 3-0, 38, 9t

9. Mabel-Canton, 3-0, 34, unranked

10. Fosston, 3-0, 32, unranked

Others receiving votes: Bertha-Hewitt 29, Spring Grove 12, Cook County 7, Cromwell-Wright 3, Houston 3.

Comment

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Football

Varsity Traditions: Celebrating the future of Maple Grove football

StribVarsity

Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 5

Football

Comments