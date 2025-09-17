September 17, 2025 at 9:00 AM

Polls are compiled by Minnesota Star Tribune Strib Varsity reporter Jim Paulsen. Voting is by members of the Minnesota media.

The voters: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune; Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Steve Thomson, WCCO Radio; Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune; Reagan Hoverman, Duluth News Tribune; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News; Andy Rennecke, St. Cloud Live; Brian Jerzak, formerly of PrepRedZone.com; Marcus Fuller, Strib Varsity; Jim Paulsen, Strib Varsity.

One voter did not vote this week.

Football state polls

First-place votes in parentheses, followed by record, total points, previous ranking

Class 6A

1. Maple Grove (10), 3-0, 108, 1

2. Minnetonka (1), 3-0, 98, 2

3. Forest Lake, 3-0, 73, 6

4. Shakopee, 3-0, 68, 3