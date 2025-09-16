Streaming Friday: Elk River vs. Alexandria in Prep Bowl rematch

A rematch of last year’s Class 5A Prep Bowl? You won’t want to miss it.

Catch the action live on Strib Varsity when Alexandria hosts Elk River on Friday night. The game will be streamed at 7 p.m. here.

Elk River, which defeated Alexandria 33-24 to win the 2024 state title at U.S. Bank Stadium, is 3-0 and averaging 53.3 points while holding opponents to an average of 25.3 points. The Elks returned Levi Harris, who quarterbacked that Prep Bowl-winning team and is expected to play safety at South Dakota next year. He has rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Elks, No. 7 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, have also gotten five rushing TDs each from Braedon Becker (408 yards) and Carsyn Kleffman (299 yards).

Alexandria saw three all-state players graduate: quarterback Chase Thompson, defensive back Evan Kludt and kicker Daniel Jackson. The Cardinals are 2-1, with the sole loss coming against Chanhassen, No. 8 in the Minnesota Top 25. Quarterback Talan Witt, committed to Southwest Minnesota State for basketball, has passed for 547 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Jack Morrissette is one of the state’s top uncommitted players, with offers from Illinois State and South Dakota. Alexandria will also look to Brody Berg, who has rushed for 230 yards and three scores, and Thomas Hinrichs, who has had 20 receptions for 268 yards and four TDs.

Alexandria has made the state tournament 13 times, including three of the past four years. Elk River’s 12 appearances include three Class 5A titles (2016, 2022 and 2024).