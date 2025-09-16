Streaming Friday: Wayzata vs. Moorhead with some of Minnesota’s top football recruits

The challenges of the Metro West district are showing.

When Wayzata’s football game at Moorhead is streamed Friday on Strib Varsity (watch here at 6 p.m.), you’ll see a Spuds team loaded with Division I recruits. You’ll see a Trojans squad representing Minnesota’s largest high school by enrollment, with a prominent Division I recruit of its own.

And if you can tear your eyes away from the athletes, you’ll see those two teams lingering at the bottom of the Metro West standings three games into the season.

That’s because when you’re watching a Metro West matchup, no matter which teams, you’re watching Minnesota high school football at its peak.

Moorhead is 2-1 overall but 0-1 in Metro West games after losing to Minnetonka on Friday, when the Spuds played without quarterback Jett Feeney because he has an injured shoulder. Wayzata is 0-2 in the Metro West and 0-3 overall.

The Metro West issue is this: Besides Moorhead and Wayzata, it includes Minnetonka, Maple Grove, Edina and Eden Prairie, all contenders to win the 2025 Class 6A championship, all ranked in the state top 10, as is Moorhead. Throw in St. Michael-Albertville, 1-2 this season but always loaded with athletes, and the Metro West will beat down even the deepest programs.

The Wayzata defense includes Eli Diane, a 6-5, 255-pound edge rusher who was the first player from the Class of 2027 to commit to the Gophers. Diane has been troubled by injury this season and will not play Friday.

Feeney, a junior with Division I scholarship offers, will not play Friday because of his injury and will be evaluated week to week. Beyond Feeney, Moorhead features Division I prospects in running back Taye Reich, averaging 93.7 yards rushing per game; wide receiver David Mack, averaging 112 receiving yards and already with five touchdown catches; and defensive back Zak Walker. Reich and Mack have received offers from the Gophers.