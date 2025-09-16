Streaming Friday: Duluth East vs. Grand Rapids football

A winning streak going back to 2018 will be at risk Friday when the Grand Rapids football team hosts Duluth East.

In coach Blane Tetreault’s second season, Duluth East is looking to improve on last season’s 2-7 record. The Greyhounds, 1-2 after a season-opening win at Rock Ridge and losses at home to Brainerd and Hermantown, seek to beat Grand Rapids for the first time since 2018.

Duluth East will turn to Joseph Sylvester, ranked ninth among junior running backs in the state by Prep Redzone.

Grand Rapids (2-1) is coming off a 55-0 shutout win over Duluth Denfeld. The Thunderhawks opened the season with a 46-8 victory at Cloquet before losing 24-7 at Bemidji. Marcus Thiel, ranked by Prep Redzone as the No. 16 athlete in the 2026 class, will likely be a key factor as his team tries to hold off the Greyhounds.

Duluth East has played in the state tournament twice, in 2007 and 2008. Grand Rapids’ four appearances were in 1980, 1994, 2006 and 2021.