A Moorhead repeat? Strib Varsity talks hockey with Vineeta Sawkar.

Watch the latest episode of this new “WCCO Radio x Strib Varsity” weekly segment here:

Strib Varsity reporter Olivia Hicks, who will write a weekly Hockey Across Minnesota column this season, joined Vineeta Sawkar on WCCO Radio on Friday morning, and they took a look at boys hockey in the state, from big rivalries to players opting to return instead of heading to juniors.

About this partnership

The “WCCO Radio x Strib Varsity” segments air every Friday at 7:50 a.m. on 830-AM. Strib Varsity reporters and journalists join Sawkar each week to share what they’re working on and how they’re going about their work. The week’s top story lines are in focus as well.

Strib Varsity Director Chris Carr joined Sawkar on WCCO in October, and the two discussed why the shared values of WCCO and Strib Varsity are foundational for the partnership. Celebrating student-athletes, high schools and communities across Minnesota is the goal.

Sawkar, a onetime video host for the Minnesota Star Tribune, hosts “The Morning News” every weekday from 6-9 a.m. on 830 AM and audacy.com.