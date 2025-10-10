Strib Varsity is teaming up with Vineeta Sawkar, host of WCCO Radio’s “The Morning News” show, on a new weekly segment to celebrate student-athletes, high schools and communities across Minnesota.

The “WCCO + Strib Varsity” segment will air every Friday at 7:50 a.m. Strib Varsity reporters and journalists will join Sawkar each week to share what they’re working on and how they’re going about their work. The week’s top story lines will be in focus as well.

Strib Varsity director Chris Carr joined Sawkar on the debut segment Friday morning to discuss the partnership and why the shared values of WCCO and Strib Varsity are foundational for the partnership. Watch here (if the video player below isn’t displaying on your screen, please refresh your browser):

Sawkar, a one-time video host for the Minnesota Star Tribune, hosts “The Morning News” every weekday from 6-9 a.m. on 830 AM and audacy.com.

Go here to listen to the discussion between Sawkar and Carr, and explore more from WCCO Radio.