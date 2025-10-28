Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 12

This Halloween, “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is here to deliver everything you need to know before football state quarterfinals begin next week.

Watch Episode 12 of “Strib Varsity Live” on Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the section championship and Class 6A second-round games in the spotlight:

Plus, exclusive interviews with several expected guests: Maple Grove linebacker Beaux Thyen, Breckenridge running back David Erlandson, Holdingford wide receiver/defensive back Nate Streit, Hill-Murray coach Rob Reeves, Springfield coach Adam Meyer and Cook County coach Steven Anderson.

And, of course, we’re naming two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.