Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller predict the results of high school football games every week, and they’ll keep trying to get it right through the Prep Bowl. Fuller is 31-12, Paulsen 28-15. Their picks and analysis for Friday’s playoff games:

St. Michael-Albertville Knights (4-5) at Rosemount Irish (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Rosemount’s turnaround from 1-8 to 8-1 is one of the most impressive accomplishments in the state. Still, the Irish weren’t a struggling football program. Three years ago, they went 12-1, losing only to Maple Grove in the Class 6A title game. Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann might not have a 1,000-yard rusher this year, but five different running backs scored touchdowns last week. The Irish were up 56-0 at halftime against Park of Cottage Grove. St. Michael-Albertville has played a tough schedule, but it’s allowing opponents an average of 169 yards rushing and has given up 22 TDs on the ground. The pick: Rosemount 41, St. Michael-Albertville 14

Jim says: It’s hard to find a better comeback story than Rosemount’s. The Irish lost their final eight games in 2024 and opened this season with a 21-14 loss to Centennial. But they’ve won eight in a row since and are a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A bracket. They’re deep at running back, sophomore quarterback Finn Macken has improved exponentially as the season has progressed, and the defense lives up to Rosemount’s rugged tradition. St. Michael-Albertville has won three straight, but this night belongs to the Irish. The pick: Rosemount 30, St. Michael-Albertville 16

Shakopee Sabers (6-3) at Centennial Cougars (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Shakopee entered the season with the goal of winning it all after losing to eventual 6A champion Maple Grove in the state semifinals a year ago. The Sabers haven’t looked the part of a title contender, especially when scoring only 16 points combined in losses to Rosemount and Farmington. Shakopee’s Blake Betton and Nehemiah Ombati are the highest-ranked uncommitted juniors in the state. The talent is there, so falling to Centennial in the second round would be a disappointing end to a season of high hopes. The Cougars aren’t feeling sorry for them, though. The pick: Shakopee 24, Centennial 21

Jim says: I’ve said it before, and I’m not about to change my tune: The reason I’m so fond of Centennial is the Cougars don’t play with any pretense. They know who they are and what they do well. They don’t try to fool anyone, and they challenge opponents to match their toughness. The thing about Shakopee is the Sabers can go toe-to-toe with Centennial. Their spread triple-option offense depends on physicality. This one’s gonna get rough. The pick: Centennial 21, Shakopee 14

Edina Hornets (5-4) at Forest Lake Rangers (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Forest Lake senior and Gophers commit Howie Johnson is the new unofficial state record holder with 105 career sacks/tackles for loss. But no sack or tackle in his career mattered more than what he will try to do Friday night. For the Rangers, who have 22 sacks this season, pressuring Edina quarterback Mason West into mistakes will be the difference in the game. All of West’s eight interceptions have come in losses this season. He has thrown 11 TD passes and zero interceptions in his team’s five wins. The pick: Forest Lake 28, Edina 27

Jim says: I’ve been waiting all season to see the Edina team I thought we would see at the start of the season, the one that handed Minnetonka its first loss. The talent is there: Mason West, Chase Bjorgaard, Sammy Stephenson, Sawyer Jezierski. But it’s now or never for Edina to live up to expectations. Forest Lake is a bad matchup for most teams and will give Edina fits, but I think there’s enough talent on the Hornets roster to pull off the upset. Will it happen? I think it might. The pick: Edina 26, Forest Lake 23

Eden Prairie Eagles (7-2) at Champlin Park Rebels (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: The Rebels showed up defensively the best they have all season in last week’s 28-0 win vs. Roseville. They had given up at least 21 points in five of their eight regular-season games, including a 31-10 loss vs. Centennial. Champlin Park running back Preston Nelson opened eyes of college coaches this season, but the Eagles, with losses only to Maple Grove and Minnetonka, have a roster filled with talent. The pick: Eden Prairie 28, Champlin Park 14