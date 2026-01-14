Skip to main content
DeLaSalle, Centennial name new head football coaches

Former Concordia University-St. Paul head coach Shannon Currier returns to the sidelines. Michael Diggins follows his father’s footsteps at Centennial.

Former Concordia University-St. Paul football head coach Shannon Currier has been named the head football coach at DeLaSalle High School. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

DeLaSalle High School has hired former Concordia University-St. Paul head coach Shannon Currier as its head football coach.

Currier is a 1989 graduate of the former Cosmos High School — now Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School — and played quarterback in college at Hamline under longtime coach Dick Tressel.

Currier credits Tressel with getting him into a life of coaching that included stops at Bemidji State, Minnesota-Crookston and Southwest Minnesota State before Concordia, where he took over as head coach in 2000. He coached at Truman State in Missouri from 2004 to 2008.

“Then I was out of football for a while,” Currier said, adding that time away only strengthened his resolve to return to coaching. “I wanted to get back to the Twin Cities, and I wanted to lead young men.”

Currier was hired for a second stint at Concordia in late 2015 and remained there until this past season.

“The last four, five years had been a struggle, and Concordia wanted to make a change,” Currier said.

Through connections in the football community, Currier learned of the vacant head coaching position at DeLaSalle. The Lasallian private school on Minneapolis’ Nicollet Island informed the school community Monday, Jan. 12, that it had hired Currier.

“I understand the value that private schools offer,” Currier said. “You walk around the halls here, and it’s just different. The school president and the dean of students open doors for the students. The halls are quiet. There’s a respect for everyone here.”

In addition to coaching the football team, DeLaSalle athletic director Austin Junker said the school is working to find a full-time position for Currier.

“We’ve got a number of options,” Junker said. “We’re just glad to have him.”

Currier said his first order of business will be to increase the numbers of players participating in the football program.

“We’d like to have 80 kids on three teams,” he said. “We’ll have a holistic approach to coaching, showing concern for the student, not just the athlete part.”

Currier said he’s excited to get started.

“This is a cool place,” he said. “I’m going to enjoy coming to work every day.”

Centennial hires alumnus Diggins

Centennial, the 2023 Class 6A state champion, hired Michael Diggins as its head football coach.

Diggins, son of recently retired Centennial coach Mike Diggins, spent the past seven years as an assistant for the Cougars. He was the team’s defensive coordinator last season.

“His coaching philosophy aligns with the Centennial School District mission and vision,” Centennial activities director Matt St. Martin said in a news release. “Michael believes that the values learned … allow student-athletes to grow as individuals.”

Said Diggins: “I am proud and excited. Growing up in this community and returning to work alongside an outstanding coaching staff under the leadership of Mike Diggins has been incredibly meaningful, as this program has become one of the most respected in the metro.”

