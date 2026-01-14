DeLaSalle, Centennial name new head football coaches

DeLaSalle High School has hired former Concordia University-St. Paul head coach Shannon Currier as its head football coach.

Currier is a 1989 graduate of the former Cosmos High School — now Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School — and played quarterback in college at Hamline under longtime coach Dick Tressel.

Currier credits Tressel with getting him into a life of coaching that included stops at Bemidji State, Minnesota-Crookston and Southwest Minnesota State before Concordia, where he took over as head coach in 2000. He coached at Truman State in Missouri from 2004 to 2008.

“Then I was out of football for a while,” Currier said, adding that time away only strengthened his resolve to return to coaching. “I wanted to get back to the Twin Cities, and I wanted to lead young men.”

Currier was hired for a second stint at Concordia in late 2015 and remained there until this past season.

“The last four, five years had been a struggle, and Concordia wanted to make a change,” Currier said.

Through connections in the football community, Currier learned of the vacant head coaching position at DeLaSalle. The Lasallian private school on Minneapolis’ Nicollet Island informed the school community Monday, Jan. 12, that it had hired Currier.

“I understand the value that private schools offer,” Currier said. “You walk around the halls here, and it’s just different. The school president and the dean of students open doors for the students. The halls are quiet. There’s a respect for everyone here.”