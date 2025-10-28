East Ridge vs. Maple Grove, Prior Lake vs. Minnetonka football playoff games streaming live on Strib Varsity

Maple Grove and Minnetonka, last year’s Class 6A football state champion and runner-up respectively, are looking to pave their way back to the Prep Bowl. After rolling to victory in their first-round matchups, the Crimson and the Skippers face bigger challenges ahead.

Both teams’ second-round games will be streamed live on Strib Varsity on Friday at 7 p.m.:

No. 4 seed East Ridge (5-4) at No. 1 seed Maple Grove (9-0): Watch the game live here .

. No. 3 seed Prior Lake (5-4) at No. 2 seed Minnetonka (7-2): Watch the game live here.

The winners of Friday’s games advance to the state quarterfinals. The winner of East Ridge vs. Maple Grove will play the winner of No. 3 Mounds View vs. No. 2 Lakeville South on Nov. 7, and the winner of Prior Lake vs. Minnetonka will play the winner of No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 1 Rosemount on Nov. 6.

With Maple Grove and Minnetonka on opposite sides of the bracket, the teams can only meet again if they both reach the state championship game.

Randy Shaver will recap all of Friday’s football games on “Strib Varsity Live.” Plus, Maple Grove linebacker Beaux Thyen is expected to join for an exclusive interview. Watch the show here Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Maple Grove, led by quarterback Kaden Harney and running back James Engle Jr., has not faltered all season, but East Ridge presents a threat.

The Raptors beat Andover in the first round behind a dominant performance from quarterback Cedric Tomes, a Gophers basketball commit. Tomes, who was injured in the Raptors’ season opener and returned on Oct. 10, threw for a touchdown and ran for three more in last week’s 28-20 win.

Friday’s other Class 6A livestream also features a quarterback who recently returned from injury. Minnetonka’s Caden Gutzmer played last week for the first time since Sept. 19, allowing Caleb Francois to return to running back.