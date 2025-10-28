Skip to main content
East Ridge vs. Maple Grove, Prior Lake vs. Minnetonka football playoff games streaming live on Strib Varsity

Friday’s livestreams: The defending state champion and runner-up, Gophers basketball commit Cedric Tomes and future Iowa State teammates are in the spotlight in our Class 6A streams.

Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney (11) attempts a pass against Minnetonka in the regular season. Both teams are aiming to return to the Prep Bowl, and both of their second-round state tournament games will stream live on Strib Varsity on Friday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Maple Grove and Minnetonka, last year’s Class 6A football state champion and runner-up respectively, are looking to pave their way back to the Prep Bowl. After rolling to victory in their first-round matchups, the Crimson and the Skippers face bigger challenges ahead.

Both teams’ second-round games will be streamed live on Strib Varsity on Friday at 7 p.m.:

The winners of Friday’s games advance to the state quarterfinals. The winner of East Ridge vs. Maple Grove will play the winner of No. 3 Mounds View vs. No. 2 Lakeville South on Nov. 7, and the winner of Prior Lake vs. Minnetonka will play the winner of No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 1 Rosemount on Nov. 6.

With Maple Grove and Minnetonka on opposite sides of the bracket, the teams can only meet again if they both reach the state championship game.

Randy Shaver will recap all of Friday’s football games on “Strib Varsity Live.” Plus, Maple Grove linebacker Beaux Thyen is expected to join for an exclusive interview. Watch the show here Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Maple Grove, led by quarterback Kaden Harney and running back James Engle Jr., has not faltered all season, but East Ridge presents a threat.

The Raptors beat Andover in the first round behind a dominant performance from quarterback Cedric Tomes, a Gophers basketball commit. Tomes, who was injured in the Raptors’ season opener and returned on Oct. 10, threw for a touchdown and ran for three more in last week’s 28-20 win.

Friday’s other Class 6A livestream also features a quarterback who recently returned from injury. Minnetonka’s Caden Gutzmer played last week for the first time since Sept. 19, allowing Caleb Francois to return to running back.

The matchup pits future Iowa State teammates in Francois and Prior Lake offensive lineman Ethan Beckman. Beckman is ranked No. 8 in the state’s 2026 class by Prep Redzone; Francois is No. 11.

Strib Varsity subscribers can also watch two football section championship games on Friday. All of Strib Varsity’s livestreams can be found here.

