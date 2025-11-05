Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 14

Football state quarterfinals span three days, and Randy Shaver is going live on two of them to give you all the details as 56 teams are whittled to 28. After Thursday’s show, come back Friday for more.

Watch Episode 14 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” on Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. All 11 of Friday’s state quarterfinal games are in the spotlight:

Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove

Edina vs. Eden Prairie

Lester Prairie vs. Minneota

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Minnetonka

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Pierz

Barnum vs. Breckenridge

Upsala/Swanville vs. Mahnomen/Waubun

Murray County Central vs. Fillmore Central

Barnesville vs. Holdingford

Plus, exclusive interviews with several expected guests: Maple Grove linebacker Ryder Skanson, Minneota lineman Kyson Arndt, Mahnomen/Waubun athlete Tanner Stech, Minnetonka center Aiden Zapzalka, Elk River coach Steve Hamilton, Fillmore Central coach Chris Mensink, Annandale coach Matt Walter and Pierz coach Dan Saehr.

And, of course, we’re naming two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

