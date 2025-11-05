Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 14

Friday night, too: Randy Shaver will be back for the second night in a row to cover more football state quarterfinal action. Watch “Strib Varsity Live” at 9:30 p.m. on Friday:

Randy Shaver returns for the second night in a row Friday to dive into more football state quarterfinal action. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Football state quarterfinals span three days, and Randy Shaver is going live on two of them to give you all the details as 56 teams are whittled to 28. After Thursday’s show, come back Friday for more.

Watch Episode 14 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” on Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. All 11 of Friday’s state quarterfinal games are in the spotlight:

  • Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove
  • Edina vs. Eden Prairie
  • Lester Prairie vs. Minneota
  • St. Michael-Albertville vs. Minnetonka
  • Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Pierz
  • Barnum vs. Breckenridge
  • Upsala/Swanville vs. Mahnomen/Waubun
  • Murray County Central vs. Fillmore Central
  • Barnesville vs. Holdingford

Plus, exclusive interviews with several expected guests: Maple Grove linebacker Ryder Skanson, Minneota lineman Kyson Arndt, Mahnomen/Waubun athlete Tanner Stech, Minnetonka center Aiden Zapzalka, Elk River coach Steve Hamilton, Fillmore Central coach Chris Mensink, Annandale coach Matt Walter and Pierz coach Dan Saehr.

And, of course, we’re naming two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Episode 2: We went back-to-back on opening week and had fun under (our studio’s) Friday night lights.

Episode 3: Shaver covered the first fully loaded Friday of the season.

Episode 4: Big rivalries dominated this episode, which was packed with exclusive interviews and two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

Related Coverage

Episode 5: Upsets and weather delays factored into a hectic night of football.

Episode 6: Shaver’s exclusive interviews included Hermantown running back Martin Sleen and Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney.

Episode 7: Shaver chatted with Chanhassen QB Nathan Ramler fresh off the field, and we had multiple Victory Bus interviews.

Episode 8: Two surprise guests appeared on the show after their teams pulled off major upsets.

Episode 9: Moorhead wide receiver David Mack and Maple Grove running back James Engle Jr. joined Shaver on the final night of the regular season.

Episode 10: Shaver had all the details from the first round of the Class 6A state tournament, with Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois and Moorhead’s Jett Feeney among those who called in.

Episode 11: Shaver wrapped up section semifinals, with guest appearances from Triton’s Pierce Petersohn, St. Thomas Academy’s Dominic Baez and more.

Episode 12: Halloween brought big upsets and broken records as teams advanced to the football state quarterfinals.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Football

Metro West establishes itself as the juggernaut of Class 6A football

Football

Third string to star: Maple Grove’s James Engle Jr. was ready to run

Football

Comments