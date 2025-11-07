Skip to main content
Live: Updates from the football state quarterfinals

Strib Varsity will provide updates from games in Osseo, Farmington, Eastview and Jordan.

Eden Prairie Eagles linebacker Luke Henry (15) stretches with his teammates on the field before a Class 6A state high school football tournament quarterfinal game against Edina on Friday (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen, Cassidy Hettesheimer, Alicia Tipcke and Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Nine more teams will claim football semifinal spots today, the second of three playoff days that will determine the matchups in the seven classes next week at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Strib Varsity has reporters at four sites to keep you up to date. Three of the sites feature Class 6A quarterfinals:

  • Cassidy Hettesheimer is at Osseo for Edina vs. Eden Prairie.
  • Jim Paulsen is at Farmington, where St. Michael-Albertville is taking on Minnetonka.
  • Video reporter Alicia Tipcke is at Eastview to get highlights and soundbites from Maple Grove vs. Lakeville South.

Beyond those big-class games, Joe Gunther is in Jordan for a Class 1A game, Lester Prairie vs. Minneota.

We’ll keep an eye on the scores of other games and let you know what’s happening.

Strib Varsity’s scoreboard will list the games and their scores. Study the updated state tournament brackets here:

At 9:30, switch over to Episode 14 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” for highlights and exclusive interviews. Shaver is expecting to hear from Maple Grove linebacker Ryder Skanson, Minneota lineman Kyson Arndt, Mahnomen/Waubun athlete Tanner Stech, Minnetonka center Aiden Zapzalka, Elk River coach Steve Hamilton, Fillmore Central coach Chris Mensink, Annandale coach Matt Walter and Pierz coach Dan Saehr.

1Q: Minneota 7, Lester Prairie 0

Minneota took advantage of a short field to get the game’s first score. Tristen Sussner to Brock Fier for a 3-yard touchdown pass finished off a nine-play, 47-yard drive with 1:39 left in the first quarter.

— Joe Gunther

Edina Hornets defensive back Graham Johnson (34), left, and Edina Hornets defensive back John Wemer (83) catch passes during warmups before a Class 6A state high school football tournament quarterfinal game against Eden Prairie on Friday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: Edina vs. Eden Prairie

Throughout the fall, the teams of the Metro West district have beaten up on one another, schedules full of the state’s toughest Class 6A teams. And now, six of those teams make up three-quarters of the 6A state quarterfinal field.

Here at Osseo, we’ve got two of them: No. 3 seed Eden Prairie (8-2) facing No. 4 Edina (6-4). When these teams met Sept. 12, Eden Prairie beat Edina 40-19. The Eagles snagged three interceptions from Edina senior quarterback Mason West — on a quest for Edina’s first state title before he begins his pro hockey journey. Eden Prairie’s rush-heavy offense put up 374 yards on the ground against the Hornets defense.

Last season, both 12-time state champ Eden Prairie and Edina, searching for its first title after finishing runner-up in 2023, were in the path of the wrecking ball that was eventual Class 6A champion Maple Grove. The Crimson beat Eden Prairie in the second round of the playoffs, then Edina in the quarterfinals.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Pregame: Lester Prairie vs. Minneota

Here in Jordan, Class 1A powerhouse Minneota is looking to win its 44th straight game. Lester Prairie will need to take care of the ball to knock off the top-seeded Vikings. Minneota is led on offense by senior running back Kellen Bradley, who has run for 1,078 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Sophomore linebacker Randy Sorensen leads the Vikings defense with 76 total tackles and five sacks. Lester Prairie boasts a dynamic and versatile quarterback, Axel Bahena, who ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Section 2 final. A senior, he also made eight tackles.

— Joe Gunther

