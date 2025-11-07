Live: Updates from the football state quarterfinals

Nine more teams will claim football semifinal spots today, the second of three playoff days that will determine the matchups in the seven classes next week at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Strib Varsity has reporters at four sites to keep you up to date. Three of the sites feature Class 6A quarterfinals:

Cassidy Hettesheimer is at Osseo for Edina vs. Eden Prairie.

Jim Paulsen is at Farmington, where St. Michael-Albertville is taking on Minnetonka.

Video reporter Alicia Tipcke is at Eastview to get highlights and soundbites from Maple Grove vs. Lakeville South.

Beyond those big-class games, Joe Gunther is in Jordan for a Class 1A game, Lester Prairie vs. Minneota.

We’ll keep an eye on the scores of other games and let you know what’s happening.

Strib Varsity’s scoreboard will list the games and their scores. Study the updated state tournament brackets here:

At 9:30, switch over to Episode 14 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” for highlights and exclusive interviews. Shaver is expecting to hear from Maple Grove linebacker Ryder Skanson, Minneota lineman Kyson Arndt, Mahnomen/Waubun athlete Tanner Stech, Minnetonka center Aiden Zapzalka, Elk River coach Steve Hamilton, Fillmore Central coach Chris Mensink, Annandale coach Matt Walter and Pierz coach Dan Saehr.

1Q: Minneota 7, Lester Prairie 0

Minneota took advantage of a short field to get the game’s first score. Tristen Sussner to Brock Fier for a 3-yard touchdown pass finished off a nine-play, 47-yard drive with 1:39 left in the first quarter.