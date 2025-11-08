Minnetonka freshens up its approach in victory over St. Michael-Albertville

The Minnetonka coaches felt things had gotten “too predictable.” Now that junior quarterback Caden Gutzmer was finally back and feeling good, it was time to change things up a bit.

On the opening drive Friday at Farmington, the Skippers came out gunning. Gutzmer threw passes on their first three plays, quickly moving 55 yards.

On the fourth play, Minnetonka returned to what it’s done so often this season: hand the ball to running back Caleb Francois. The 6-1, 190-pound senior sliced off left tackle, arriving in the end zone 20 yards later.

That touchdown set the tone for the Skippers’ 34-7 victory over St. Michael-Albertville, sending them to the Class 6A semifinals next week.

“All year we handed the ball off the start the game,” Gutzmer said. “We wanted to come out and sling it. We planned for it all week.”

After the Skippers struggled to get past Prior Lake last week, Minnetonka coach Mark Esch said he and his coaches agreed it was time for change.

“Prior Lake was really keying on Caleb, and we felt like every other team was gonna do the same,” Esch said. “We’ve got the skill kids, so we just wanted to show that.”