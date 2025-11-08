With the season on the line, Edina senior kicker Will Gremmels tries to stay relaxed and think about anything but booting the football through the uprights.

In No. 3 seed Edina’s 23-21 Class 6A state quarterfinal win over No. 4 Eden Prairie, that meant thinking about banana pancakes and a conversation he had with senior holder Frank Velner while the pair were kicking this past summer.

“I wasn’t kicking the best, but we’re talking about breakfast, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna try something,’ ” Gremmels said. “I randomly just said ‘banana pancakes’ [before the kick], and I’ve been doing it since.”

Referencing that sweet dish had sweeter results Friday night at Osseo. Eden Prairie (8-3) took its first lead of the night, 21-20, after grinding out an 11-minute scoring drive to start the third quarter. Edina (7-4) had scored 20 points in the first half, largely thanks to the legs of senior running back Chase Bjorgaard, but the Hornets were forced to convert dicey third and fourth downs late to keep the ball in their hands.

On fourth-and-1 with five minutes left, they couldn’t risk finishing the drive empty-handed and handing the ball back to Eden Prairie to burn out the clock. So Gremmels, who also hit a much-needed fourth-quarter field goal in Edina’s overtime win over Forest Lake last week, booted a 29-yarder for the lead.

“Being a senior, especially, I feel like my foot hitting that ball is my season, right?” Gremmels said. “That’s my teammates’ season. I don’t want it to end.”

With a senior class that got a taste of finishing as state runner-up in 2023, Edina is chasing its first football state title. The Hornets will face No. 2 Minnetonka on Thursday in a semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium. All it took was avenging a 40-19 regular-season loss to fellow Metro West district squad Eden Prairie , a team the Hornets had to beat in that 2023 playoff run, too.

“Our schedule is so tough,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “The challenge from a coaching standpoint is to teach all the players to have a growth mindset. … If we can sit with the emotions of the disappointment of losing those games earlier in the year and then just keep it all about the Edina Hornets, and focus on getting better — that’s what you’re seeing.”