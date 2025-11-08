Skip to main content
Minneota runs football winning streak to 44 games with rout of Lester Prairie

The Vikings are in pursuit of their fourth Class 1A state championship in a row.

Minneota players celebrate the state title in 2024 that they are well on the way to repeating in 2025. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minneota extended its winning streak to 44 games with a 42-6 victory over Lester Prairie in a Class 1A football state quarterfinal Friday at Jordan High School.

All that winning has not changed the focus nor the goals for a Vikings roster that has not been part of a varsity loss.

“We’ve got to play each game. We can’t go in with that mentality that we are going to win,” Vikings senior Kellen Bradley said.

Minneota head coach Chad Johnston said the Vikings do not talk about the streak, Minnesota’s longest.

“We came into this year with high expectations. We’re doing what we can week by week to get those victories,” he said. “We talk about getting back to a state championship to see if we can get four in a row. That’s more of our focus than anything.”

The Vikings (11-0) amassed 334 yards of total offense. They did the most damage on the ground, completing only three passes.

Bradley did the majority of the work for the Vikings. He had three runs of 50 or more yards — one was called back because of holding — but wasn’t rewarded with a touchdown until early in the fourth quarter.

“I probably didn’t look the fastest on the bigger runs,” Bradley said. “It was nice that I could at least use my quickness to get that one in.”

He praised his offensive line.

“It’s great,” he said. “Not only are they big, they’re insanely smart. They know what they’re doing every [play]. They’re great. They’re amazing.”

Tristen Sussner threw two touchdown passes, one to Brock Fier and the other to Joey Lacek, both in the first half. Easton Johnson added a touchdown run in the first half. Fier and Adam DeVlaeminck had touchdown runs in the second half.

The Bulldogs (7-5) struggled to get much going on offense. They were held without a first down on five of their six possessions in the first half and had just three drives that went 30 yards or more.

“The size up front that we have, we’ve done a nice job of control the trenches,” Johnston said. “Our goal tonight was really to try to contain their quarterback [Axel Bahena]. He’s a quick, athletic kid. We were really worried about him scrambling.”

