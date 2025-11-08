Minneota extended its winning streak to 44 games with a 42-6 victory over Lester Prairie in a Class 1A football state quarterfinal Friday at Jordan High School.

All that winning has not changed the focus nor the goals for a Vikings roster that has not been part of a varsity loss.

“We’ve got to play each game. We can’t go in with that mentality that we are going to win,” Vikings senior Kellen Bradley said.

Minneota head coach Chad Johnston said the Vikings do not talk about the streak, Minnesota’s longest.

“We came into this year with high expectations. We’re doing what we can week by week to get those victories,” he said. “We talk about getting back to a state championship to see if we can get four in a row. That’s more of our focus than anything.”

The Vikings (11-0) amassed 334 yards of total offense. They did the most damage on the ground, completing only three passes.

Bradley did the majority of the work for the Vikings. He had three runs of 50 or more yards — one was called back because of holding — but wasn’t rewarded with a touchdown until early in the fourth quarter.