How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in quarterfinal football games

Here’s a look at how the Minnesota Top 25 — this week including only teams still alive in the football playoffs — fared in state quarterfinal games:

1. Maple Grove (6A, 10-0): vs. No. 3 Lakeville South on Friday at Eastview. Up next: winner plays Nov. 14 semifinal vs. Moorhead.

2. Centennial (6A, 9-2): lost to No. 8 Moorhead 35-21 on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Cougars, the fourth overall seed in Class 6A’s 32-team bracket, trailed by a touchdown at halftime, then gave up an 82-yard touchdown to Taye Reich on the kickoff to open the second half.

3. Lakeville South (6A, 8-2): vs. No. 1 Maple Grove on Friday at Eastview. Up next: winner plays Nov. 14 semifinal vs. Moorhead.

4. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 10-0): vs. No. 25 Rochester Mayo on Saturday at Woodbury. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

5. Minnetonka (6A, 8-2): vs. No. 16 St. Michael-Albertville on Friday at Farmington. Up next: winner plays Nov. 13 semifinal against winner of Eden Prairie vs. Edina.

6. Eden Prairie (6A, 8-2): vs. No. 15 Edina on Friday at Osseo. Up next: winner plays Nov. 13 semifinal against winner of Minnetonka vs. St. Michael-Albertville.

7. Chanhassen (5A, 9-1): vs. No. 21 Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday at Osseo. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.