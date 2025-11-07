Skip to main content
How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in quarterfinal football games

No. 2 Centennial hit the end of its season when No. 8 Moorhead continued its late-season run. No. 20 Hill-Murray also lost to a fellow ranked team, No. 19 Kasson-Mantorville.

Marshall's Brody Riess closes in on Totino-Grace quarterback Matthew Quinn on a two-point conversion attempt Thursday. Marshall, No. 13 in the Minnesota Top 25, defeated Totino-Grace 21-9. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Kevin Bertels

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Here’s a look at how the Minnesota Top 25 — this week including only teams still alive in the football playoffs — fared in state quarterfinal games:

1. Maple Grove (6A, 10-0): vs. No. 3 Lakeville South on Friday at Eastview. Up next: winner plays Nov. 14 semifinal vs. Moorhead.

2. Centennial (6A, 9-2): lost to No. 8 Moorhead 35-21 on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Cougars, the fourth overall seed in Class 6A’s 32-team bracket, trailed by a touchdown at halftime, then gave up an 82-yard touchdown to Taye Reich on the kickoff to open the second half.

3. Lakeville South (6A, 8-2): vs. No. 1 Maple Grove on Friday at Eastview. Up next: winner plays Nov. 14 semifinal vs. Moorhead.

4. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 10-0): vs. No. 25 Rochester Mayo on Saturday at Woodbury. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

5. Minnetonka (6A, 8-2): vs. No. 16 St. Michael-Albertville on Friday at Farmington. Up next: winner plays Nov. 13 semifinal against winner of Eden Prairie vs. Edina.

6. Eden Prairie (6A, 8-2): vs. No. 15 Edina on Friday at Osseo. Up next: winner plays Nov. 13 semifinal against winner of Minnetonka vs. St. Michael-Albertville.

7. Chanhassen (5A, 9-1): vs. No. 21 Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday at Osseo. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

8. Moorhead (6A, 7-4): defeated No. 2 Centennial 35-21 on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. Moorhead won its fourth in a row since quarterback Jett Feeney returned after a shoulder injury. Feeney ran for two touchdowns and passed for two. The Spuds lost three in a row while he was out and have averaged 47 points a game since he returned. Moorhead’s Taye Reich returned the second-half kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Up next: semifinal Nov. 14 against winner of Maple Grove vs. Lakeville South.

9. Spring Lake Park (5A, 10-0): vs. No. 11 Alexandria on Saturday at Monticello. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

10. Jackson County Central (2A, 10-0): vs. Caledonia (9-2) on Saturday at Orono. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

11. Alexandria (5A, 9-1): vs. No. 9 Spring Lake Park on Saturday at Monticello. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

12. Minneota (1A, 10-0): vs. Lester Prairie (7-4) on Friday at Jordan. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

13. Marshall (4A, 11-0): defeated Totino-Grace 21-9 on Thursday at Blaine. Cassidy Hettesheimer covered the game for Strib Varsity. Up next: semifinal Nov. 13 vs. Orono.

14. Annandale (3A, 10-0): vs. Litchfield (8-3) on Saturday at Rocori. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

15. Edina (6A, 6-4): vs. No. 6 Eden Prairie on Friday at Osseo. Up next: Nov. 13, winner of Minnetonka vs. St. Michael-Albertville.

16. St. Michael-Albertville (6A, 5-5): vs. No. 5 Minnetonka on Friday at Farmington. Up next: Nov. 13, winner of Eden Prairie vs. Edina.

17. Elk River (5A, 8-2): vs. Minneapolis Washburn (8-3) on Saturday at Forest Lake. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

18. Minneapolis North (3A, 10-0): vs. No. 23 Pine Island on Saturday at Totino-Grace. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

19. Kasson-Mantorville (4A, 10-1): defeated No. 20 Hill-Murray 35-21 on Thursday at Stillwater. Jim Paulsen covered the game for Strib Varsity. Up next: semifinal Nov. 14 vs. Grand Rapids.

20. Hill-Murray (4A, 9-2): lost to No. 19 Kasson-Mantorville 35-21 on Thursday at Stillwater. Jim Paulsen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

21. Cretin-Derham Hall (5A, 7-3): vs. No. 7 Chanhassen on Saturday at Osseo. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

22. Grand Rapids (4A, 10-1): defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 54-7 on Thursday at Brainerd. Up next: semifinal Nov. 14 vs. Kasson-Mantorville.

23. Pine Island (3A, 10-0): vs. No. 18 Minneapolis North on Saturday at Totino-Grace. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

24. Waseca (3A, 10-0): vs. Holy Family (8-2) on Saturday at Apple Valley. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

25. Rochester Mayo (5A, 6-4): vs. No. 4 St. Thomas Academy on Saturday at Woodbury. Up next: winner plays crossover semifinal TBD.

About the Author

Kevin Bertels

High school sports team leader

Kevin Bertels has led the Minnesota Star Tribune’s high school sports coverage since fall 2021. Before that, he spent 23 years as the newspaper’s night Sports section coordinator, placing him in charge of the Sports copy desk.

