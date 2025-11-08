Chanhassen coach Cullen Nelson has been comforted all season knowing he has an ace up his sleeve. He finally played that card Saturday, helping clinch a 23-19 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in a Class 5A football quarterfinal game at Osseo.

Storm senior Kade Bush showed he’s much more than just a Division I-bound tight end. He blocked and caught passes, including one for a touchdown and another for a crucial 35-yard gain moments before halftime.

But that’s the usual repertoire of a tight end.

Standing 6-5 and weighing 215 pounds, Bush, who recently switched his college commitment from Arkansas to West Virginia, was also the Storm’s best running back, carrying the ball five times for 65 yards on a late fourth-quarter drive deep into Cretin-Derham Hall territory.

(Sign up for The Quiz, Strib Varsity’s weekly email newsletter for subscribers.)

Things nearly went haywire for the Storm when, leading by two points, they fumbled deep in Cretin-Derham Hall territory. Who did Chanhassen turn to when it needed to put pressure on Cretin-Derham Hall quarterback Izaak Johnson?

It was Bush, who played on the defensive line for the first time all season. Bush was in on the sack and safety that sealed the victory.

“Today was my first snap on defense, but I’ve been practicing there all year,” Bush said. “I thought they’d put me in because we needed to get some pressure on their quarterback.”