Chanhassen turns standout Kade Bush loose in quarterfinal win over Cretin-Derham Hall

Kade Bush, a tight end on his way to Division I, also played running back and defensive line in moments that secured the win.

Kade Bush (8) was simply a tight end when he was tackled during Chanhassen's victory over Chaska in October. On Saturday against Cretin-Derham Hall, he was a tight end, a running back and a defensive lineman, and a success at all three positions. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Chanhassen coach Cullen Nelson has been comforted all season knowing he has an ace up his sleeve. He finally played that card Saturday, helping clinch a 23-19 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in a Class 5A football quarterfinal game at Osseo.

Storm senior Kade Bush showed he’s much more than just a Division I-bound tight end. He blocked and caught passes, including one for a touchdown and another for a crucial 35-yard gain moments before halftime.

But that’s the usual repertoire of a tight end.

Standing 6-5 and weighing 215 pounds, Bush, who recently switched his college commitment from Arkansas to West Virginia, was also the Storm’s best running back, carrying the ball five times for 65 yards on a late fourth-quarter drive deep into Cretin-Derham Hall territory.

Things nearly went haywire for the Storm when, leading by two points, they fumbled deep in Cretin-Derham Hall territory. Who did Chanhassen turn to when it needed to put pressure on Cretin-Derham Hall quarterback Izaak Johnson?

It was Bush, who played on the defensive line for the first time all season. Bush was in on the sack and safety that sealed the victory.

“Today was my first snap on defense, but I’ve been practicing there all year,” Bush said. “I thought they’d put me in because we needed to get some pressure on their quarterback.”

Bush cleaned up the sack that began with a hard rush by defensive lineman Gavin Anderson.

A few minutes before, Bush had lined up in Chanhassen’s backfield. The Storm turned to him when they were looking to take time off the clock.

Things went better than they could have hoped. Bush strode through the Cretin-Derham Hall defense with confidence, reaching the Raiders 1-yard line before sliding down to keep the clock running before the Storm’s fumble.

“He’s kind of our Swiss Army knife,” Nelson said. “When we need a play, we’re gonna try and get the ball in his hands or run it behind him.”

Storm quarterback Nathan Ramler, who not only hooked up with Bush for a first-half score but had his first two rushing touchdowns of the season on 1-yard pushes into the end zone, was a little more effusive in his assessment of Bush.

“He’s probably one of the best football players I’ll ever play with,” Ramler said. “I’m just so glad to have him.”

Chanhassen (10-1) will play Elk River (9-2) in the Class 5A semifinals Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

