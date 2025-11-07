Marshall stops Totino-Grace in Class 4A football state quarterfinal

In the first quarter of Marshall’s 21-9 win over Totino-Grace in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Thursday, Tigers senior quarterback Levi Maeyaert tossed a rare interception. But he didn’t have to wait very long to make amends.

Minutes later, Maeyaert snagged an interception of his own while playing defensive back. That’s just how Marshall head coach Terry Bahlmann likes it.

While some teams might judge two-way players more by their offensive strengths — Isn’t it great we have a quarterback who can play in the secondary and a running back who can make an open-field tackle? — Bahlmann looks at it the opposite way.

What a bonus it is that senior linebacker Andrew Stelter, who entered Thursday’s game with 55 total tackles, can also rush for two touchdowns and catch another to beat the Eagles at Blaine.

“We put our guys on defense first and build our offense after that,” said Bahlmann, whose son, Brad, is the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. “The schemes we run are very sophisticated for high school, and we have a lot of smart guys out there.”

Marshall’s defense — which has conceded more than a single touchdown only twice, and never more than two — has helped the undefeated Tigers (11-0) through a regular season full of ranked opponents to a top seed in the 4A tournament and back to the state semifinals, where they lost to eventual 4A champion Becker 22-7 last year.

Seeking their program’s first state title, the Tigers will play a rematch against the team that Stelter said was their toughest defensive assignment all season: Orono. Marshall won the teams’ early October matchup 13-12, the fewest points either team scored all season.

The Tigers haven’t needed to win a back-and-forth, high-scoring shootout; they limited their prior opponents to 74 rushing yards per game. But if they ever need to, they have an arsenal of dangerous backs, led by Stelter.